2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Jan. 19

The NASCAR Hall of Fame will induct its 2018 Class on Jan. 19 at the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now.

The 2018 Class includes:

Red Byron won NASCAR’s first race in 1948 on the Daytona Beach Road Course. He went on in 1948 to win NASCAR’s first season championship—in the NASCAR Modified Division. The following year, he won NASCAR’s first Strictly Stock Division title—the precursor to today’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series—driving for NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner Raymond Parks.

Ray Evernham guided Jeff Gordon and the No. 24 team to three championships in four seasons (1995, '97 and '98) and a series-leading 47 wins in the 1990s. Among their triumphs were two Daytona 500s (1997 and '99) and two Brickyard 400s (1994 and '98).

Ron Hornaday Jr. boasts a record four championships and 51 wins in what is today the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Hornaday also holds the Truck Series record for top fives (158) and top 10s (234).

Ken Squier co-founded the Motor Racing Network in 1970. He called the 1979 Daytona 500 on CBS, a milestone moment for the entire sport, as his voice welcomed millions to the first live flag-to-flag coverage of "The Great American Race"—a moniker he coined. He is the inaugural winner/namesake of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

Robert Yates won NASCAR premier series championships as both an engine builder and an owner. He provided the power behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough, later leading Allison to a series championship in 1983 with DiGard Racing. In the late 1980s, Yates tried his hand at ownership, and success quickly followed to the tune of three Daytona 500s and the 1999 NASCAR premier series championship.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.