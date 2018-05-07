2018 Fantasy Football Mock, RDs 7-8: Pats pair Brady/Edelman go back-to-back

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are sure to hook up early and often this season much like they did in 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It may be early, but with the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, it’s time for some fantasy football drafting. We recently held a 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock to get things started. The 2018 fantasy football season is officially underway.

ROUND 7

Pick 61: Jimmy Garoppolo, SF, QB3 – Cue the gutless rioters. Yes, I’m taking Tom Brady’s protege over Tom Brady. (And I’m a Rams fan.) The same dude who ripped off 5 straight wins to close out the season, and managed the second best QBR in 2017. He’ll have an entire offseason – and new weapons – to improve his already jaw-dropping game. Bring it. (Liz Loza 2)

Pick 62: Michael Crabtree, Bal, WR26 – Having pulled down 8 or 9 TDs for three consecutive seasons, Crabby should continue to thrive in the red area of the field, especially conisdering the Ravens’ lack of end zone weapons. (Loza 1)

Pick 63: Demaryius Thomas, Den, WR27 – He should still approach 140+ targets only this year with much-improved quarterback play from Case Keenum. (Dalton Del Don 2)

Pick 64: Sony Michel, NE, RB28 – The Patriots clearly love him (assuming he stops fumbling), and Michel has the skills to explode in this offense, even if not in a workhorse role. (Del Don 1)

Pick 65: Russell Wilson, Sea, QB4 – Last year’s QB1 is still on the board after three others were taken, huh? OK. I’m in. He’s rushed for over 500 yards in four of the past five seasons and he just led the league in TD passes. (Andy Behrens 2)

Pick 66: Tom Brady, NE, QB5 – Brady is entering his age-41 season, and at some point the man has to decline. But we’ve seen no obvious signs of his collapse just yet; he led the NFL in passing yards and attempts last season, tossing 32 TD passes. Gronk is back, so I’m still on board. (Behrens 1)

Pick 67: Julian Edelman, NE, WR28 – The last time we saw him over a full season was 2016, a year in which he attracted a ridiculous 29.3 percent of the target share. End zone jigs will remain infrequent, but his floor in a .5 PPR format remains high due to the strong likelihood he snags 90-plus catches. (Brad Evans 2)

Pick 68: Jarvis Landry, Cle, WR29 – One of the game’s ultimate short-field safety valves, Landry will continue his nickel and dime-ing of defenses in a new locale. Whether it’s Tyrod Taylor or Baker Mayfield under center, he’s a solid bet to record 90-plus catches for the fourth consecutive season. (Evans 1)

Pick 69: Dion Lewis, Ten, RB29 – Lewis isn’t ideally built for a featured role and the Titans accept this; he’ll split time with Derrick Henry. But there’s much to like about Lewis; a career 4.8 YPC, and last year’s eye-popping 91.4 percent catch rate. The tank isn’t close to empty, entering an age-28 season and with relatively low mileage (though he does have some injuries in his file). (Scott Pianowski 2)

Pick 70: Drew Brees, NO, QB6 – Brees had an off year, of course, and he still led the NFL in completions, completion percentage and yards per attempt. He was unlucky with the touchdown rate. The last time we saw a buying opportunity this good based on expected touchdowns, it was Matt Ryan’s MVP season. (Pianow 1)

ROUND 8

Pick 71: Marlon Mack, Ind, RB30 – Marlon Mack had a solid if underutilized rookie year, and now we know the rest of the story — he was dealing with a torn labrum. Nothing will be handed to Mack entering Year 2, but he’s the leader in the clubhouse for the featured role. (Pianow 1)

Pick 72: Greg Olsen, Car, TE7 – After nine straight seasons without a game missed, Olsen finally ran into some bad luck last year. But if you needed validation of what’s still possible, note his monster 8-107-1 line in the playoff loss at New Orleans. Olsen will be a terrific announcer someday, but happily for the fantasy crowd, that day won’t be coming in 2018. (Pianow 2)

Pick 73: Lamar Miller, Hou, RB31 – Overall, his production dipped dramatically over the second half of last year, but when Watson was in uniform he ranked top-10 in per game production. Mix in D’Onta’s likely slow recovery from an Achilles blowout and Miller has the appearance of a top-shelf RB3. (Evans 1)

Pick 74: Pierre Garcon, SF, WR30 – The savvy vet was on pace for 80 catches and 1,000 yards before felled by injury in 2017. And that was without Jimmy G. It’s doubtful he surpasses five TDs and Goodwin’s burgeoning rapport with Garoppolo complicates matters, but he’s a useful WR4 who should finish top-30 at the position. (Evans 2)

Pick 75: Chris Hogan, NE, WR31 – If we get a full season from a healthy Hogan, it’s not crazy to expect 8-12 touchdowns. New England’s offense is still a machine, and Hogan is a preferred red-zone option. He saw eight targets inside the 10-yard line last season in only nine games. (Behrens 1)

Pick 76: Will Fuller, Hou, WR32 – It’s not possible to be bullish on Deshaun Watson without also loving Fuller. He caught seven TD passes in just 10 games last season, demonstrating immediate chemistry with his young QB. (Behrens 2)

Pick 77: Marquise Goodwin, SF, WR33 – He may have a leg up as San Francisco’s WR1 with Pierre Garcon as his biggest competition. Goodwin got 95 yards or scored in four of five games with Jimmy G at QB. (Del Don 1)

Pick 78: Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR34 – He could make a leap in year two, although Brandin Cooks could demand more targets than Sammy Watkins did. Still, Kupp will be a big part of a juggernaut offense that’s potent enough to feed many mouths. (Del Don 2)

Pick 79: Jamison Crowder, Was, WR35 – Heading into the regular season with a hip injury and fighting hamstring issues for much of the year, Crowder was a massive disappointment in 2017. Given Alex Smith’s skill set, however, I think Crowder has a shot to bounce-back, working as a safety valve for the conservative signal caller. (Loza 1)

Pick 80: Aaron Jones, GB, RB32 – I think we can all finally agree that Ty Montgomery isn’t an every-down RB, which leaves Jones and Jamaal Williams vying for backfield supremacy. An MCL tear admittedly hurt Jones’ 2017, but he proved to be the better football player, averaging nearly 2 more yards per carry than Williams on the season. This is a competition to watch closely throughout the summer and preseason. (Loza 2)

