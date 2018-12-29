2018 Cup Season in Review: Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

Scroll to continue with content Ad

TEAM: Furniture Row Racing

POINTS: Second

WINS: Four (Auto Club Speedway, Kentucky, Pocono I and Sonoma)

LAPS LED: 1,016 (Down from 2,253 in 2017)

TOP 5s: 20 (Up from 19 in 2017)

TOP 10s: 21 (All but one was a top-five finish)

POLES: Four

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won at Sonoma to complete back-to-back road course victories … Won three consecutive poles at Phoenix I, Fontana and Martinsville I … Five top fives in the first six races … Won at Auto Club Speedway for first victory on a 2-mile oval … Advanced to championship four for third time in four years

WHAT WENT WRONG: Led the most laps at Richmond I, Las Vegas II and Richmond II without winning … Lost the lead in the final turn at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville II due to contact with second-place car … Passed for lead on final lap at Daytona in July, finished second … Crashed on Lap 431 at Bristol II while running in second … Had five DNFs including in three of the four races in April … Ran out of gas on final lap at Watkins Glen while fighting for the lead, finished second … Winless in final 17 races.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: After five years and one championship with Furniture Row Racing, Truex and Pearn leave the now defunct team for Joe Gibbs Racing to compete in the No. 19. They’ll try for a bit of course correcting after a career-best season – with the obvious lack of a title – filled with so much disappointment.