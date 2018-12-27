2018 Cup Season in Review: Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Fourth

WINS: Eight (Tied career-high from 2008)

LAPS LED: 1,469 (Down from 2,023 in 2017)

TOP 5s: 22 (Career-best; previous high was 17 in 2008 and 2016)

TOP 10s: 28 (Career-best; previous high was 25 in 2016)

POLES: Four (Down from eight in 2017)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won Coke 600 for first career Cup win at Charlotte Motor Speedway … Career-best average finish of 8.3 was series-best … Won three consecutive races at Texas I, Bristol I and Richmond I … Swept wins at Richmond … Advanced to the Championship 4 for the fourth consecutive year … Enjoyed a mid-season stretch where he finished in the top five in nine of 10 races.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Suffered just three DNFs at Dover 1, Daytona II and the Charlotte Roval … Finished fourth in the standings, his lowest position in four years of making the championship round.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Expect Busch to do more Kyle Busch things coming off arguably the best season of his career that didn’t end in a championship. Busch is scheduled to make his 500th Cup start in the second race of the year at Atlanta Motor Speedway.