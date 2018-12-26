2018 College Hoops Year In Review: The 12 best dunks from the last 12 months

Rob Dauster
NBC Sports

There are been some unbelievable dunks during the 2018 calendar, and some incredible poster dunks that did not make this list.

Having said that, these are unequivocally and without a doubt the 12 best dunks that happened on a college basketball court in the last 12 months.

12. Vanderbilt’s Joseph Toye on Aric Holman


11. USC’s Chimezie Metu with the “play of the century of the millenium.”

