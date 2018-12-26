2018 College Hoops Year In Review: The 12 best dunks from the last 12 months

There are been some unbelievable dunks during the 2018 calendar, and some incredible poster dunks that did not make this list.

Having said that, these are unequivocally and without a doubt the 12 best dunks that happened on a college basketball court in the last 12 months.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

12. Vanderbilt’s Joseph Toye on Aric Holman

#SECMBB Plays of the Year Dunk of the Year nominee: Don't jump with @VandyMBB’s Joe Toye‼️ pic.twitter.com/Dm17DmQYSr — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 1, 2018





11. USC’s Chimezie Metu with the “play of the century of the millenium.”