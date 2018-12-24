2018 College Football Bowl Game Extravaganza: Part 2 + Signing Day recap

Pat and Pete are back with their picks and previews for Part 2 of the 2018 College Football Bowl Game Extravaganza.

But first, in light of last week’s Early Signing Day period, the guys start off with a quick recap of some major moves (2:00)

They move on to the bowl previews for each of the post-Christmas bowl games, starting with the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 (18:00)

They give picks for each of the following bowl games, all the way up to the New Year’s Six games.

