Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.
Along with the position rankings you will soon see a top 300 list for 2018.
2018 Catcher Rankings
|2018
|Catcher
|Team
|2017
|July
|1
|Gary Sanchez
|Yankees
|1
|1
|2
|Buster Posey
|Giants
|2
|2
|3
|J.T. Realmuto
|Marlins
|4
|3
|4
|Willson Contreras
|Cubs
|5
|4
|5
|Yasmani Grandal
|Dodgers
|8
|7
|6
|Jonathan Lucroy
|3
|5
|7
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|7
|6
|8
|Brian McCann
|Astros
|14
|8
|9
|Wilson Ramos
|Rays
|21
|17
|10
|Devin Mesoraco
|Reds
|10
|11
|11
|Evan Gattis
|Astros
|6
|10
|12
|Mike Zunino
|Mariners
|13
|9
|13
|Francisco Mejia
|Indians
|55
|14
|Tom Murphy
|Rockies
|11
|19
|15
|Russell Martin
|Blue Jays
|9
|12
|16
|Travis d'Arnaud
|Mets
|15
|15
|17
|Matt Wieters
|17
|13
|18
|Yadier Molina
|Cardinals
|19
|18
|19
|Tyler Flowers
|Braves
|22
|16
|20
|Welington Castillo
|20
|20
|21
|Bruce Maxwell
|Athletics
|41
|21
|22
|Yan Gomes
|Indians
|16
|14
|23
|Austin Hedges
|Padres
|25
|25
|24
|Blake Swihart
|Red Sox
|119 OF
|144 OF
|25
|Austin Barnes
|Dodgers
|27
|29
|26
|Stephen Vogt
|Brewers
|18
|23
|27
|Francisco Cervelli
|Pirates
|23
|26
|28
|Manny Pina
|Brewers
|49
|28
|29
|Chance Sisco
|Orioles
|72
|NR
|30
|Cameron Rupp
|Phillies
|12
|22
|31
|Jorge Alfaro
|Phillies
|65
|NR
|32
|Brett Nicholas
|Rangers
|64
|NR
|33
|James McCann
|Tigers
|24
|33
|34
|Zack Collins
|White Sox
|57
|NR
|35
|Alex Avila
|46
|24
|36
|Victor Caratini
|Cubs
|78
|39
|37
|Jason Castro
|Twins
|31
|32
|38
|Carson Kelly
|Cardinals
|68
|NR
|39
|Martin Maldonado
|Angels
|50
|31
|40
|Andrew Knapp
|Phillies
|74
|35
- Washington’s Matt Wieters ($10.5 million) and Baltimore’s Welington Castillo ($7 million) are two catchers with player options for next year.
- Cleveland’s Francisco Mejia is the catching prospect to be excited about: he’s been just as good at Double-A this year (.339/.382/.546) as he was at two A-ball levels last season (.342/.382/.514). His defense isn’t as advanced as his offense, but unless Yan Gomes can reestablish himself with a big second half, it’s going to be difficult for the Indians to resist the temptation to go to Mejia awfully early next year. He’d be in the top 10 here if I thought he’d have a spot on Opening Day.
- Deciding how to place the Phillies was one of the tougher calls. I had Cameron Rupp ranked 12th going into this year, but after a brutal slump in the second half of May and June, he’s lost playing time to Andrew Knapp. Meanwhile, Jorge Alfaro, the catcher of the future since the day he was picked up from the Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade, has been treading water in Triple-A, hitting .245/.300/.365 with 93 strikeouts in 277 at-bats. Alfaro is out of options next spring, so he’ll surely be on the roster. Presumably, either Rupp or Knapp will be traded, probably to serve as another team’s backup. It’s hard to be very excited about Alfaro as a fantasy property right now; he could hit 15 homers next year, but it doesn’t seem likely that he’d help elsewhere.
- Alfaro’s old team also has a dilemma on its hands. Jonathan Lucroy is a free agent at season’s end and could be traded this month. Robinson Chirinos will be back as a part-timer, but the question is whether he’ll be paired with a veteran or one of two prospects, Brett Nicholas or Jose Trevino. Nicholas has a fine bat, but he’s not much of a catcher. Trevino is a better all-around prospect, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be ready to hit next year; he’s at .266/.302/.349 in Double-A right now. My guess is that a veteran is added to go along with Chirinos, maybe Alex Avila or Chris Iannetta. Still, Nicholas cracks the top 40 as a possibility in some sort of hybrid role between catcher, first base and DH.
- Blake Swihart was the odd-man out in Boston this year and has been injured and ineffective in Triple-A. Still, he’s the only Red Sox catcher to find a spot in the rankings. He’s going to be out of options, so I would think he’ll share time with Christian Vazquez next year.
