2018 BMW Championship tee times, viewer's guide

For the first time since the 2011 AT&T National, the PGA Tour returns to Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, this time for the BMW Championship. The final 70 players remaining in the FedEx Cup Playoffs will be vying for 30 spots in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Even with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson among the marquee players in the field, all eyes will be on Bryson DeChambeau, who became the first player since Vijay Singh in 2008 to win the first two legs of the FedEx Cup Playoffs on Sunday at TPC Boston. A win at the BMW, which would be his fifth in the last 14 months alone, would make him the first player to win the first three. No matter what he does this week though, he's already locked up the No. 1 spot at the Tour Championship, giving him an excellent chance to claim the ultimate prize of $10 million in Atlanta.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, NBC will carry coverage from noon to 3:30 p.m. and then switch over to Golf Channel until 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, NBC will take over at 2 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Pennsylvania on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Monday (Final Round) Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

7:30 a.m. — Kyle Stanley, Henrik Stenson, Beau Hossler

7:40 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Charles Howell III, Brooks Koepka

7:50 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Jason Kokrak, Austin Cook

8 a.m. — Alex Noren, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau

8:10 a.m. — Ryan Armour, Aaron Wise, Byeong Hun An

8:20 a.m. — Kevin Na, Jason Day, Jon Rahm

8:30 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Ted Potter Jr., Tony Finau

8:40 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Scott Piercy

8:50 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

9 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

9:10 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

9:20 a.m. — Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

No. 1 Tee

7:30 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Luke List, Zach Johnson

7:40 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett, Andrew Landry

7:50 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Peter Uihlein, Abraham Ancer

8 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter

8:10 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey

8:20 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk, Brian Gay

8:30 a.m. — Patton Kizzire, Marc Leishman, Pat Perez

8:40 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Kisner

8:50 a.m. — Adam Scott, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Palmer

9 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker

9:10 a.m. — Brendan Steele, Phil Mickelson, Brian Harman

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

11:19 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter

11:30 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland

11:41 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patton Kizzire

11:52 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel

12:03 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III

12:14 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett

12:25 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner

12:36 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan

12:47 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

12:58 p.m. -- Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:09 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Alex Noren, Brendan Steele

1:20 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, Ted Potter, Jr.

No. 10 Tee

11:19 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

11:30 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

11:41 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

11:52 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson

12:03 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson

12:14 p.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk

12:25 p.m. -- Luke List, Xander Schauffele, Austin Cook

12:36 p.m. -- Pat Perez, Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley

12:47 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy

12:58 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey, Aaron Wise

1:09 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

