2018 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds: Justify a Heavy Favorite

The 150th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 9 in Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Justify will aim to become the 13th horse to ever win the coveted Triple Crown after securing victories at both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Although Justify opens as a 4-5 favorite to win the event, not all pundits are convinced.

"The Preakness took a lot out of Justify," Horse racing legend Hank Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's going to have considerable competition in the Belmont. He has to run on a tiring track for a mile-and-a-half. Some of his competitors are well-rested." Goldberg is sharing his projected finish position for Justify over at SportsLine.

Goldberg is famous for his accurate picks at Triple Crown events and is high on Hofburg, who has 7-1 odds of winning.

Here's a full list of the early Belmont Stakes odds:

Justify (4-5)

Audible (4-1)

Bravazo (9-2)

Tenfold (6-1)

Hofburg (7-1)

Blended Citizen (12-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

Free Drop Billy (30-1)

Gronkowski (35-1)

Enticed (40-1)

















