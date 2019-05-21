2018-'19 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list standings (through the PGA Championship)

The season-long FedEx Cup points standings will help determine who keeps their PGA Tour cards for the 2019-'20 season as well as who'll be eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoff in August. In addition this season, a new $10 million bonus will be split among the PGA Tour's top 10 regular-season finishers—the Wyndham Rewards Top 10— adding more significance to the regular season standings, which culminate with the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

For all regular-season PGA Tour events, 500 FedEx Cups are awarded to the winner, with points also being earned by every player making the cut. In World Golf Championships, 550 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, while 600 points are given to the champion of the four majors and the Players. Lastly, 300 points are given to the winner of any event played in the same week as a major or World Golf Championship event.

Here is the latest FedEx Cup points list through the PGA Championship. There are 11 weeks until the FedEx Cup playoffs begin.

RANK (PREVIOUS), PLAYER, EVENTS, POINTS

1 (1): Matt Kuchar, 14 2,110

2 (5): Brooks Koepka, 12, 1,856

3 (2): Xander Schauffele, 13, 1,615

4 (3): Rory McIlroy, 11, 1,612

5 (6): Dustin Johnson, 11, 1,572

6 (4): Paul Casey, 14, 1,398

7 (7): Rickie Fowler, 12, 1,217

8 (9): Gary Woodland, 16, 1,182

9 (8): Jon Rahm, 13, 1,136

10 (10): Charles Howell III, 18, 1,100





















11 (11): Justin Rose, 9, 1,096

12 (16): Patrick Cantlay, 13, 1,065

13 (12): Justin Thomas, 11, 1,064

14 (13): Marc Leishman, 13, 1,050

15 (21): Sung Kang, 19, 978

16 (14): Kevin Kisner, 15, 958

17 (15): Francesco Molinari, 9, 919

18 (17): Scott Piercy, 17, 910

19 (20): Phil Mickelson, 12, 889

20 (18): Tiger Woods, 7, 888



















21 (19): Ryan Palmer, 14, 886

22 (22): Corey Conners, 17, 866

23 (23): Keith Mitchell, 18, 852

24 (24): Bryson DeChambeau, 11, 815

25 (25): Sungjae Im, 23, 771

26 (26): J.B. Holmes, 16, 768

27 (31): Lucas Glover, 16, 755

28 (34): Jason Day, 13, 727

29 (35): Jason Kokrak, 16, 721

30 (39): Adam Scott, 11, 710



















31 (27): C.T. Pan, 18, 710

32 (28): Si Woo Kim, 18, 710

33 (29): Tony Finau, 15, 710

34 (30): Kevin Tway, 17, 708

35 (32): Joel Dahmen, 20, 697

36 (33): Jim Furyk, 13, 692

37 (36): Tommy Fleetwood, 11, 681

38 (40): Hideki Matsuyama, 14, 680

39 (38): Webb Simpson, 13, 674

40 (37): Max Homa, 17, 673



















41 (48): Brandt Snedeker, 16, 627

42 (41): Cameron Champ, 17, 626

43 (49): Chez Reavie, 18, 625

44 (42): Rafa Cabrera Bello, 14, 620

45 (43): Sergio Garcia, 10, 609

46 (44): Ian Poulter, 12, 598

47 (45): Adam Long, 17, 596

48 (50): Graeme McDowell, 14, 586

49 (46): Andrew Putnam, 15, 582

50 (47): Ryan Moore, 15, 575



















51 (51): Adam Hadwin, 16, 571

52 (52): Louis Oosthuizen, 11, 546

53 (53): Danny Lee, 17, 541

54 (58): Abraham Ancer, 18, 529

55 (57): Emiliano Grillo, 15, 524

56 (56): Charley Hoffman, 16, 503

57 (54): Jhonattan Vegas, 16, 500

58 (55): Matt Every, 9, 498

59 (72): Luke List, 15, 497

60 (65): Billy Horschel, 17, 487



















61 (61): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 13, 484

62 (59): Bubba Watson, 12, 474

63 (60): Branden Grace, 16, 473

64 (62): Rory Sabbatini, 17, 460

65 (63): Patrick Rodgers, 14, 454

66 (64): Michael Thompson, 15, 453

67 (71): Keegan Bradley, 16, 430

68 (66): Patrick Reed, 15, 427

69 (68): J.T. Poston, 20, 425

70 (67): Chesson Hadley, 18, 423



















71 (69): Cameron Smith, 15, 417

72 (70): Brian Stuard, 20, 404

73 (76): Harold Varner III, 18, 395

74 (73): Adam Schenk, 21, 385

75 (74): Aaron Baddeley, 13, 382

76 (75): Vaughn Taylor, 19, 382

77 (79): J.J. Spaun, 18, 375

78 (77): Sam Ryder, 15, 374

79 (78): Scott Stallings, 17, 372

80 (86): Sam Burns, 20, 372



















81 (80): Talor Gooch, 9, 364

82 (81): Kevin Streelman, 18, 359

83 (82): Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 20, 358

84 (83): Martin Trainer, 17, 354

85 (84): Brian Gay, 19, 349

86 (85): Pat Perez, 14, 346

87 (87): Scott Brown, 18, 343

88 (92): Aaron Wise, 14, 341

89 (88): Byeong Hun An, 13, 336

90 (89): Matt Jones, 17, 336



















91 (150): Jordan Spieth, 14, 336

92 (90): Patton Kizzire, 16, 333

93 (91): Ryan Armour, 18, 332

94 (93): Chris Stroud, 17, 312

95 (94): Bud Cauley, 16, 310

96 (95): Richy Werenski, 18, 309

97 (98): Tyrrell Hatton, 11, 305

98 (96): Kevin Na, 14, 302

99 (97): Carlos Ortiz, 18, 296

100 (99): Denny McCarthy, 18, 295



















101 (100): Kyle Stanley, 17, 294

102 (101): Russell Knox, 16, 291

103 (102): Nick Taylor, 18, 284

104 (103): Wyndham Clark, 18, 283

105 (104): Troy Merritt, 11, 277

106 (108): Henrik Stenson, 10, 273

107 (105): Peter Malnati, 16, 273

108 (106): Seamus Power, 19, 272

109 (107): Ryan Blaum, 20, 265

110 (147): Shane Lowry, 9, 260



















111 (109): Mackenzie Hughes, 17, 257

112 (110): Peter Uihlein, 19, 254

113 (111): Roger Sloan, 18, 253

114 (112): Brice Garnett, 18, 251

115 (113): Scott Langley, 18, 251

116 (114): Trey Mullinax, 18, 248

117 (115): Hudson Swafford, 18, 242

118 (116): Dominic Bozzelli, 15, 242

119 (119): Daniel Berger, 12, 242

120 (117): Shawn Stefani, 17, 241



















121 (118): Jonas Blixt, 18, 240

122 (120): Zach Johnson, 13, 233

123 (134): Beau Hossler, 18, 229

124 (125): Bronson Burgoon, 12, 228

125 (126): Kelly Kraft, 20, 227

126 (121): Nick Watney, 17, 226

127 (122): Nate Lashley, 11, 224

128 (123): Martin Laird, 16, 222

129 (124): Roberto Castro, 14, 221

130 (129): Alex Noren, 12, 219



















131 (127): Jim Knous, 16, 218

132 (128): Austin Cook, 14, 217

133 (130): Sebastián Muñoz, 17, 212

134 (131): Kramer Hickok, 17, 211

135 (132): Cameron Tringale, 14, 210

136 (133): Hank Lebioda, 15, 209

137 (135): Robert Streb, 19, 208

138 (136): Harris English, 20, 206

139 (137): Jonathan Byrd, 12, 199

140 (138): Bill Haas, 15, 195



















141 (139): Johnson Wagner, 13, 191

142 (140): Dylan Frittelli, 15, 190

143 (141): Brian Harman, 19, 189

144 (142): Julián Etulain, 16, 186

145 (143): Curtis Luck, 16, 186

146 (144): Chase Wright, 18, 183

147 (145): David Hearn, 13, 180

148 (146): Russell Henley, 17, 180

149 (148): Brandon Harkins, 20, 177

150 (149): Jason Dufner, 17, 176



















151 (151): Tyler Duncan, 21, 175

152 (152): Stephan Jaeger, 18, 174

153 (153): Cameron Davis, 17, 167

154 (154): Ted Potter, Jr., 16, 165

155 (155): Anders Albertson, 17, 164

156 (156): D.J. Trahan, 10, 163

157 (165): Jimmy Walker, 15, 162

158 (157): Joaquin Niemann, 17, 153

159 (162): Danny Willett, 13, 149

160 (158): Ollie Schniederjans, 20, 144



















161 (159): Sepp Straka, 15, 144

162 (160): Andrew Landry, 16, 138

163 (161): Hunter Mahan, 15, 136

164 (163): Brendan Steele, 15, 133

165 (164): Satoshi Kodaira, 16, 133

166 (166): Anirban Lahiri, 15, 123

167 (167): Roberto Díaz, 15, 120

168 (168): Ernie Els, 13, 120

169 (169): Tom Hoge, 22, 116

170 (170): Charl Schwartzel, 13, 113



















171 (171): Alex Prugh, 17, 112

172 (172): Stewart Cink, 12, 111

173 (173): Whee Kim, 18, 108

174 (174): Kevin Chappell, 3, 107

175 (175): Adam Svensson, 17, 107

176 (176): Seth Reeves, 17, 107

177 (177): Davis Love III, 9, 106

178 (178): Vijay Singh, 6, 100

179 (179): Brady Schnell, 13, 99

180 (180): José de Jesús Rodríguez, 16, 97



















181 (181): Chris Kirk, 17, 95

182 (182): Sam Saunders, 17, 95

183 (183): Luke Donald, 6, 93

184 (184): Sean O'Hair, 9, 88

185 (185): Nicholas Lindheim, 9, 86

186 (186): Fabián Gómez, 13, 85

187 (187): Ben Silverman, 15, 82

188 (188): Ben Crane, 11, 81

189 (189): Brendon Todd, 6, 77

190 (190): Billy Hurley III, 7, 74



















191 (191): Joey Garber, 14, 73

192 (192): James Hahn, 10, 70

193 (193): K.J. Choi, 6, 67

194 (194): Jamie Lovemark, 7, 66

195 (195): Kyle Jones, 18, 66

196 (196): Padraig Harrington, 6, 61

197 (197): Grayson Murray, 14, 57

198 (198): Alex Cejka, 15, 56

199 (199): Tom Lovelady, 9, 53

200 (200): Martin Kaymer, 9, 50



















