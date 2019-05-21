2018-'19 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list standings (through the PGA Championship)
The season-long FedEx Cup points standings will help determine who keeps their PGA Tour cards for the 2019-'20 season as well as who'll be eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoff in August. In addition this season, a new $10 million bonus will be split among the PGA Tour's top 10 regular-season finishers—the Wyndham Rewards Top 10— adding more significance to the regular season standings, which culminate with the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.
For all regular-season PGA Tour events, 500 FedEx Cups are awarded to the winner, with points also being earned by every player making the cut. In World Golf Championships, 550 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, while 600 points are given to the champion of the four majors and the Players. Lastly, 300 points are given to the winner of any event played in the same week as a major or World Golf Championship event.
Here is the latest FedEx Cup points list through the PGA Championship. There are 11 weeks until the FedEx Cup playoffs begin.
RANK (PREVIOUS), PLAYER, EVENTS, POINTS
1 (1): Matt Kuchar, 14 2,110
2 (5): Brooks Koepka, 12, 1,856
3 (2): Xander Schauffele, 13, 1,615
4 (3): Rory McIlroy, 11, 1,612
5 (6): Dustin Johnson, 11, 1,572
6 (4): Paul Casey, 14, 1,398
7 (7): Rickie Fowler, 12, 1,217
8 (9): Gary Woodland, 16, 1,182
9 (8): Jon Rahm, 13, 1,136
10 (10): Charles Howell III, 18, 1,100
11 (11): Justin Rose, 9, 1,096
12 (16): Patrick Cantlay, 13, 1,065
13 (12): Justin Thomas, 11, 1,064
14 (13): Marc Leishman, 13, 1,050
15 (21): Sung Kang, 19, 978
16 (14): Kevin Kisner, 15, 958
17 (15): Francesco Molinari, 9, 919
18 (17): Scott Piercy, 17, 910
19 (20): Phil Mickelson, 12, 889
20 (18): Tiger Woods, 7, 888
21 (19): Ryan Palmer, 14, 886
22 (22): Corey Conners, 17, 866
23 (23): Keith Mitchell, 18, 852
24 (24): Bryson DeChambeau, 11, 815
25 (25): Sungjae Im, 23, 771
26 (26): J.B. Holmes, 16, 768
27 (31): Lucas Glover, 16, 755
28 (34): Jason Day, 13, 727
29 (35): Jason Kokrak, 16, 721
30 (39): Adam Scott, 11, 710
31 (27): C.T. Pan, 18, 710
32 (28): Si Woo Kim, 18, 710
33 (29): Tony Finau, 15, 710
34 (30): Kevin Tway, 17, 708
35 (32): Joel Dahmen, 20, 697
36 (33): Jim Furyk, 13, 692
37 (36): Tommy Fleetwood, 11, 681
38 (40): Hideki Matsuyama, 14, 680
39 (38): Webb Simpson, 13, 674
40 (37): Max Homa, 17, 673
41 (48): Brandt Snedeker, 16, 627
42 (41): Cameron Champ, 17, 626
43 (49): Chez Reavie, 18, 625
44 (42): Rafa Cabrera Bello, 14, 620
45 (43): Sergio Garcia, 10, 609
46 (44): Ian Poulter, 12, 598
47 (45): Adam Long, 17, 596
48 (50): Graeme McDowell, 14, 586
49 (46): Andrew Putnam, 15, 582
50 (47): Ryan Moore, 15, 575
51 (51): Adam Hadwin, 16, 571
52 (52): Louis Oosthuizen, 11, 546
53 (53): Danny Lee, 17, 541
54 (58): Abraham Ancer, 18, 529
55 (57): Emiliano Grillo, 15, 524
56 (56): Charley Hoffman, 16, 503
57 (54): Jhonattan Vegas, 16, 500
58 (55): Matt Every, 9, 498
59 (72): Luke List, 15, 497
60 (65): Billy Horschel, 17, 487
61 (61): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 13, 484
62 (59): Bubba Watson, 12, 474
63 (60): Branden Grace, 16, 473
64 (62): Rory Sabbatini, 17, 460
65 (63): Patrick Rodgers, 14, 454
66 (64): Michael Thompson, 15, 453
67 (71): Keegan Bradley, 16, 430
68 (66): Patrick Reed, 15, 427
69 (68): J.T. Poston, 20, 425
70 (67): Chesson Hadley, 18, 423
71 (69): Cameron Smith, 15, 417
72 (70): Brian Stuard, 20, 404
73 (76): Harold Varner III, 18, 395
74 (73): Adam Schenk, 21, 385
75 (74): Aaron Baddeley, 13, 382
76 (75): Vaughn Taylor, 19, 382
77 (79): J.J. Spaun, 18, 375
78 (77): Sam Ryder, 15, 374
79 (78): Scott Stallings, 17, 372
80 (86): Sam Burns, 20, 372
81 (80): Talor Gooch, 9, 364
82 (81): Kevin Streelman, 18, 359
83 (82): Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 20, 358
84 (83): Martin Trainer, 17, 354
85 (84): Brian Gay, 19, 349
86 (85): Pat Perez, 14, 346
87 (87): Scott Brown, 18, 343
88 (92): Aaron Wise, 14, 341
89 (88): Byeong Hun An, 13, 336
90 (89): Matt Jones, 17, 336
91 (150): Jordan Spieth, 14, 336
92 (90): Patton Kizzire, 16, 333
93 (91): Ryan Armour, 18, 332
94 (93): Chris Stroud, 17, 312
95 (94): Bud Cauley, 16, 310
96 (95): Richy Werenski, 18, 309
97 (98): Tyrrell Hatton, 11, 305
98 (96): Kevin Na, 14, 302
99 (97): Carlos Ortiz, 18, 296
100 (99): Denny McCarthy, 18, 295
101 (100): Kyle Stanley, 17, 294
102 (101): Russell Knox, 16, 291
103 (102): Nick Taylor, 18, 284
104 (103): Wyndham Clark, 18, 283
105 (104): Troy Merritt, 11, 277
106 (108): Henrik Stenson, 10, 273
107 (105): Peter Malnati, 16, 273
108 (106): Seamus Power, 19, 272
109 (107): Ryan Blaum, 20, 265
110 (147): Shane Lowry, 9, 260
111 (109): Mackenzie Hughes, 17, 257
112 (110): Peter Uihlein, 19, 254
113 (111): Roger Sloan, 18, 253
114 (112): Brice Garnett, 18, 251
115 (113): Scott Langley, 18, 251
116 (114): Trey Mullinax, 18, 248
117 (115): Hudson Swafford, 18, 242
118 (116): Dominic Bozzelli, 15, 242
119 (119): Daniel Berger, 12, 242
120 (117): Shawn Stefani, 17, 241
121 (118): Jonas Blixt, 18, 240
122 (120): Zach Johnson, 13, 233
123 (134): Beau Hossler, 18, 229
124 (125): Bronson Burgoon, 12, 228
125 (126): Kelly Kraft, 20, 227
126 (121): Nick Watney, 17, 226
127 (122): Nate Lashley, 11, 224
128 (123): Martin Laird, 16, 222
129 (124): Roberto Castro, 14, 221
130 (129): Alex Noren, 12, 219
131 (127): Jim Knous, 16, 218
132 (128): Austin Cook, 14, 217
133 (130): Sebastián Muñoz, 17, 212
134 (131): Kramer Hickok, 17, 211
135 (132): Cameron Tringale, 14, 210
136 (133): Hank Lebioda, 15, 209
137 (135): Robert Streb, 19, 208
138 (136): Harris English, 20, 206
139 (137): Jonathan Byrd, 12, 199
140 (138): Bill Haas, 15, 195
141 (139): Johnson Wagner, 13, 191
142 (140): Dylan Frittelli, 15, 190
143 (141): Brian Harman, 19, 189
144 (142): Julián Etulain, 16, 186
145 (143): Curtis Luck, 16, 186
146 (144): Chase Wright, 18, 183
147 (145): David Hearn, 13, 180
148 (146): Russell Henley, 17, 180
149 (148): Brandon Harkins, 20, 177
150 (149): Jason Dufner, 17, 176
151 (151): Tyler Duncan, 21, 175
152 (152): Stephan Jaeger, 18, 174
153 (153): Cameron Davis, 17, 167
154 (154): Ted Potter, Jr., 16, 165
155 (155): Anders Albertson, 17, 164
156 (156): D.J. Trahan, 10, 163
157 (165): Jimmy Walker, 15, 162
158 (157): Joaquin Niemann, 17, 153
159 (162): Danny Willett, 13, 149
160 (158): Ollie Schniederjans, 20, 144
161 (159): Sepp Straka, 15, 144
162 (160): Andrew Landry, 16, 138
163 (161): Hunter Mahan, 15, 136
164 (163): Brendan Steele, 15, 133
165 (164): Satoshi Kodaira, 16, 133
166 (166): Anirban Lahiri, 15, 123
167 (167): Roberto Díaz, 15, 120
168 (168): Ernie Els, 13, 120
169 (169): Tom Hoge, 22, 116
170 (170): Charl Schwartzel, 13, 113
171 (171): Alex Prugh, 17, 112
172 (172): Stewart Cink, 12, 111
173 (173): Whee Kim, 18, 108
174 (174): Kevin Chappell, 3, 107
175 (175): Adam Svensson, 17, 107
176 (176): Seth Reeves, 17, 107
177 (177): Davis Love III, 9, 106
178 (178): Vijay Singh, 6, 100
179 (179): Brady Schnell, 13, 99
180 (180): José de Jesús Rodríguez, 16, 97
181 (181): Chris Kirk, 17, 95
182 (182): Sam Saunders, 17, 95
183 (183): Luke Donald, 6, 93
184 (184): Sean O'Hair, 9, 88
185 (185): Nicholas Lindheim, 9, 86
186 (186): Fabián Gómez, 13, 85
187 (187): Ben Silverman, 15, 82
188 (188): Ben Crane, 11, 81
189 (189): Brendon Todd, 6, 77
190 (190): Billy Hurley III, 7, 74
191 (191): Joey Garber, 14, 73
192 (192): James Hahn, 10, 70
193 (193): K.J. Choi, 6, 67
194 (194): Jamie Lovemark, 7, 66
195 (195): Kyle Jones, 18, 66
196 (196): Padraig Harrington, 6, 61
197 (197): Grayson Murray, 14, 57
198 (198): Alex Cejka, 15, 56
199 (199): Tom Lovelady, 9, 53
200 (200): Martin Kaymer, 9, 50
