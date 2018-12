2018 AP All-America Team List

AP All-America team: Tide leads with 4 of 10 CFP players FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and teammates celebrate their 27-7 victory over Boston College in a game in Boston. Ferrell was named to the 2018 AP All-America NCAA college football team, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)