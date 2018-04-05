2018 49ers pre-draft tracker

The 49ers figure to bring in a lot of the top non-quarterback prospects in the draft for visits to Santa Clara.

Each team is allowed 30 visits. The 49ers will meet at their facility with many more on April 18 during their local pro day, as athletes who attended high school or college in the area do not count against the 30 visits. Athletes from Stanford, Cal and San Jose State are permitted to attend the 49ers' local pro day.

Here is a list of the 49ers' reported visits with the NFL draft scheduled for April 26-28:



--C James Daniels, Iowa (Hawkeye Nation): Daniels (6-3, 306) is athletic and a good fit for Kyle Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme, but there is little need after the signing of free agent Weston Richburg.



--WR Auden Tate, Florida State (NBC Sports Bay Area): Tate (6-5, 228) used his size to come down with 10 TD passes last season, but there are questions whether he has the speed to separate.



--WR Byron Pringle, Kansas State (Houston Chronicle): Pringle (6-2, 205) has big-play ability as a receiver and returner. Took advantage of fresh start after multiple arrests as a youth.



--LB Lorenzo Carter, Alabama (NFL Network): Carter (6-6, 250) is likely a Day 2 pick with potential to develop as a pass-rusher. He has 9.5 sacks over his last two college seasons.



--LB Roquan Smith, Georgia (Macon Telegraph): Smith (6-1, 236) is an option in the first round, with the No. 9 pick. He is a three-down linebacker with his ability in pass coverage.



--LB/DB Foye Oluokon, Yale (NFLDraftScout.com): Oluokon (6-2, 215) has garnered interest in teams despite being passes over for Shrine Game, Senior Bowl and NFL scouting combine due to versatility.



--CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State (NFL Network): Ward (5-10, 191) is considered the top coverman in the draft, but there are questions whether he has the size and physicality for 49ers' sceheme.



--DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (Sacramento Bee): Fitzpatrick (6-1, 201) will be one of the first DBs to be selected. He can line up anywhere in the secondary and has a knack for finding the ball.

































49ERS 2018 DRAFT PICKS

1. First round: No. 9 overall (own pick)

2. Second round: No. 59 overall (New Orleans pick acquired in 2017 draft-day trade)

3. Third round: No. 70 (own pick)

4. Third round: No. 74 overall (Chicago pick acquired in 2017 draft-day trade)

5. Fourth round: No. 128 overall (Pittsburgh pick acquired in 2017 trade of Vance McDonald)

6. Fifth round: No. 143 overall (N.Y. Jets pick acquired in 2017 trade of Rashard Robinson)

7. Sixth round: No. 184 (own pick)

8. Seventh round: No. 223 overall (Miami pick acquired in 2018 trade of Daniel Kilgore)

9. Seventh round: No. 240 overall (Kansas City pick acquired in 2016 trade of Kenneth Acker)



















Story Continues

*-Second round, own pick, traded to New England for Jimmy Garoppolo

*-Fourth round, own pick, traded to Denver for Kapri Bibbs and a 2017 fifth-round pick

*-Fifth round, own pick, traded along with Vance McDonald to Pittsburgh for 2018 fourth-round pick

*-Seventh round, own pick, traded along with Kilgore to Miami for 2018 seventh-round pick





