2018 1B and DH Rankings

2018 First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings

2018 First Base Team 2017 July 1 Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 1 1 2 Cody Bellinger Dodgers 43 5 3 Anthony Rizzo Cubs 4 2 2B 4 Edwin Encarnacion Indians 5 2 5 Joey Votto Reds 6 3 6 Miguel Cabrera Tigers 3 6 1 DH Nelson Cruz Mariners 4 OF 8 OF 7 Jose Abreu White Sox 7 8 8 Eric Thames Brewers 12 7 9 Wil Myers Padres 10 10 10 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox 8 9 11 Eric Hosmer 11 11 12 Chris Davis Orioles 9 13 13 Logan Morrison 26 19 14 Justin Bour Marlins 20 18 15 Matt Carpenter Cardinals 10 2B 12 2B 16 Brandon Belt Giants 15 12 2 DH Kendrys Morales Blue Jays 1 DH 16 17 Carlos Santana 13 17 18 Justin Smoak Blue Jays 34 14 19 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals 24 15 20 Greg Bird Yankees 17 31 21 Yulieski Gurriel Astros 19 3B 19 3B 3 DH Albert Pujols Angels 14 22 22 Rhys Hoskins Phillies 70 38 23 Lucas Duda 21 23 24 Josh Bell Pirates 27 25 25 Yonder Alonso 37 21 26 Mike Napoli 19 20 27 Matt Adams Braves 33 27 4 DH Victor Martinez Tigers 2 DH 1 DH 28 Dominic Smith Mets 64 NR 29 Tommy Joseph Phillies 18 28 30 C.J. Cron Angels 16 40 31 Mitch Moreland 29 26 5 DH Pedro Alvarez 3 DH 2 DH 32 Ronald Guzman Rangers 72 NR 33 Sam Travis Red Sox 40 34 34 Joe Mauer Twins 25 30 35 Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 22 35 36 Chris Carter 30 33 37 A.J. Reed Astros 31 NR 38 Danny Valencia 25 3B 21 3B 39 Mark Reynolds 35 24 40 Jesus Aguilar Brewers 45 36

I don’t feel great about Cody Bellinger as my No. 2 first baseman, but my actual No. 2 first baseman, Freddie Freeman, is listed at third. I’m thinking of Bellinger and Anthony Rizzo as third-rounders in mixed leagues next year and then the next three as fourth-rounders.

Most of the free agents-to-be here come in a little lower for 2018 than they did in the July rankings, but Logan Morrison is an exception. I would have been higher on him this spring if he had left Tampa Bay last winter. Obviously, it’s working out well for him now, but he could find himself in a better situation next year.

It’s hard to say which first base prospects might have starting jobs on Opening Day. I have the Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins highest, since I think he’ll get a chance to overtake Tommy Joseph in the second half of this year. Next up is the Mets’ Dominic Smith, who has made a nice case for replacing Lucas Duda next spring by hitting .330/.382/.500 at Triple-A Las Vegas. Still, it would be nice to see some additional power from him; he has just four homers in 50 games away from his paradise in Vegas (though to be fair, his average and OBP have held steady). He’s still going to be 22 on Opening Day next year, and since the Mets will want to contend, bringing in a one-year option for first base would make some sense.

Rangers prospect Ronald Guzman is another 22-year-old with an impressive average in Triple-A (.319/.385/.477 for Round Rock). He might be a better player than Mike Napoli right now. Sam Travis is up in Boston and holding his own (.275/.341/.375 in 40 AB) against left-handers, but it doesn’t seem likely that the Red Sox will settle for him as an Opening Day starter when so many modestly priced veterans will be available; they might even bring back Mitch Moreland.