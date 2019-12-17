How 2018-19 Warriors rank vs. 2020 NBA 'super teams' in multiple stats

Editor's note: Grant Liffmann (@grantliffmann) is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders, which airs on NBC Sports Bay Area 60 minutes after every game. Each week, Grant will drop his Outsider Observation on the state of the Dubs.

After one of the craziest offseasons in NBA history, the league has loaded up with some impressively talented teams.

The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, currently are 24-3 this season, and the Milwaukee Bucks are 24-4. The Clippers teamed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George together and have looked as lethal as any team in the NBA. The 76ers constructed a star-studded starting lineup and seem to be poised to compete for a title.

These elite teams, plus others, all are legitimate contenders and should make for an exciting finish. And yet it is quite unfortunate we will never know how the historically great Warriors teams of the past few years would have fared against these new "super teams."

During the past couple regular seasons, the Warriors were not immune to off-nights with energy levels that bordered on apathetic. The team was so talented that they could mostly coast through the regular season and turn up their intensity once the playoffs came around. Because of that, their team statistics, especially from last season's 2018-2019 roster, might undersell how they would have competed against the stacked squads this season.

But for the sake of surface-level comparisons, here is how the 2018-19 Warriors would rank in these key statistical categories this season:

Points per game

1) Milwaukee Bucks: 121

2) Houston Rockets: 119.7

3) Dallas Mavericks: 118.2

4) Washington Wizards: 118

5) 2018-19 Warriors: 117.7









Field Goal Percentage

1) 2018-19 Warriors: 49.1%

2) Los Angeles Lakers: 48.5%

3) Milwaukee Bucks: 48.4%





3-point Percentage

t-1) 2018-19 Warriors: 38.5%

t-1) Utah Jazz: 38.5%

3) Miami Heat 38.2%





3-Point Attempts per game

1) Houston Rockets: 45.7

2) Dallas Mavericks: 40.8

3) Milwaukee Bucks: 39.4

...

14) 2018-19 Warriors: 34.4









Assists per game

1) 2018-19 Warriors: 29.4

2) Phoenix Suns: 28.5

3) Washington Wizards: 28.1





Blocks per game

1) Los Angeles Lakers: 7.1

2) Orlando Magic: 6.5

3) 2018-19 Warriors: 6.4





Free Throw Percentage

1) Portland Trail Blazers: 81.7%

2) Golden State Warriors: 81.4%

3) Indiana Pacers: 81.2%

...

7) 2018-19 Warriors: 80.1%









Defensive Rating

1) Milwaukee Bucks: 102

2) Los Angeles Lakers: 102.9

3) Denver Nuggets: 103

...

t-16) 2018-19 Warriors: 108.6









Offensive Rating

1) Dallas Mavericks: 116.6

2) 2018-19 Warriors: 115

3) Milwaukee Bucks: 114.4





How 2018-19 Warriors rank vs. 2020 NBA 'super teams' in multiple stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area