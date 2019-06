Ben Burr-Kirven, the first football player in Conference history to win Pac-12 Player of the Year (offense or defense) and Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the same season, is the UW male recipient for the 2018-19 Tom Hansen Medal. Burr-Kirven was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the NFL Draft and led the Huskies to their second Pac-12 title in the last three years.

