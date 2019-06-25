2018-19 Pride of the Pac: Oregon's Shannon Williams

2019 Pac-12 Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year Shannon Williams is Oregon's female recipient of the 2018-19 Tom Hansen Medal. Williams is the Ducks' program record holder in points (252), goals (158), points per game (3.63) and goals per game (2.29), and also holds school records in shot attempts (353) and shots per game (5.12). In addition to being named the 2019 Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year, Williams was a first-team All-Pac-12 and a first-team Pac-12 All-Academic selection in her senior season.

