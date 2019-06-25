2018-19 Pride of the Pac: Oregon State's Stephen Thompson Jr.

Stephen Thompson Jr. is Oregon State's male recipient of the 2018-19 Tom Hansen Medal for his outstanding athletic and scholarly achievements. During his time at OSU, Thompson Jr. finished fourth all-time in scoring (1,767), fourth in field goals made (636), fourth in field goals attempted (1,070) and first in 3-pointers made (230). As a senior he started all 31 games and averaged 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals, and was selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team.

