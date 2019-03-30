2018-19 NBA power rankings: Race for Zion Williamson is heating up originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The NBA changed their lottery rules to discourage tanking, but even so it's hard to overlook the stakes for the teams at the bottom of the league with Zion Williamson dominating college basketball.

Plus, with the offseason just weeks away, which teams will be surprise with big moves? Could the Timberwolves or Hornets swing big?

Here is a look around the NBA at all 30 teams...

1. Bucks (LW: 1) – The injuries are really starting to pile up for the Bucks between Brogdon, Mirotic, Gasol and others. Even Giannis is banged up with an ankle issue. They have to get healthy before the second round begins.

2. Warriors (LW: 2) – Jalen Rose said the other day that Kevin Durant should leave Golden State because he doesn't get the credit he deserves, to the point where no one mentions him when discussing MVP or even the best players in the game. Hard to disagree.

3. Raptors (LW: 3) – D'Angelo Russell has been great, but Pascal Siakam should get the league's most improved player award. He has improved his scoring average by nearly 10 points and is an integral piece of one of the NBA's best teams.

4. Nuggets (LW: 4) – Denver has done such an impressive job building their roster that teams will be lining up to poach their front office this summer. Will the contract extensions they doled out in February be enough to keep their talent?

5. Sixers (LW: 6) – Since Joel Embiid returned from injury nine games ago, he's averaged 29.3 points and 15 rebounds and Philly is 6-2. They look scary.

6. Rockets (LW: 5) – Austin Rivers's numbers with the Rockets aren't much better than they were with the Wizards, but he has really helped them defensively. Something tells me he has some moments in the playoffs that earn him some money this summer.

7. Jazz (LW: 10) – So much for Donovan Mitchell taking a step back this season. He finished the month of March averaging 25.3 points while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three.

8. Blazers (LW: 9) – The Jusuf Nurkic injury is devastating. Not only will he miss this year's playoffs, but he could miss all of next season as well.

9. Pacers (LW: 8) – Indiana has now lost six of seven with only six left in the regular season. Seems very likely they will be one-and-done in the playoffs.

10. Thunder (LW: 7) – The slide continues for OKC, who have lost 11 of their last 17. Not long ago it looked like they were the biggest threat to the Warriors in the West.

11. Clippers (LW: 13) – The Clippers have the best win percentage in the NBA over the last month. They got even better after trading Tobias Harris.

12. Celtics (LW: 11) – The Celtics are set to have three first round picks. Right now they are all between 14 and 22, but that is still impressive. Danny Ainge, man.

13. Spurs (LW: 12) – Manu Ginobili had his No. 20 jersey retired by the Spurs this week. What a career. He would be in the Hall of Fame even if it weren't for his international exploits and he didn't debut until he was 25.

14. Pistons (LW: 14) – Wayne Ellington has proven a great pick-up so far. He's averaged 11.3 points while shooting 41.2 percent from three on 7.3 attempts in 21 games since signing with them in February.

15. Nets (LW: 16) – Only five teams have had a worse offensive rating in the last month. Brooklyn has lost six of eight. They need to pull it together and soon.

16. Heat (LW: 15) – Miami's leading scorer over the past month? Dwyane Wade with 14.7 points per game. Their defense has helped them go 10-4 along the way.

17. Magic (LW: 18) – Orlando is only one win away from 38, which amazingly would be their most since Dwight Howard left.

18. Kings (LW: 17) – They may not make a Nuggets-like leap, but the Kings seem likely to jump into the playoff mix next year. De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield are only going to get better.

19. Hornets (LW: 20) – Charlotte is set to finish between 35 and 40 wins for the third straight year. That is a tough place to be consistent. They need to swing big this summer, one way or another.

20. Timberwolves (LW: 19) – The Timberwolves have sort of been forgotten about when it comes to trade destinations for big-name players, but they have been a sneaky aggressive team in recent years as they aim to find help for Karl-Anthony Towns.

21. Lakers (LW: 21) – I don't think it can be understated how the Lakers wasted the first year of LeBron James. They are only going to get so much time with him at his peak. Can't do that.

22. Pelicans (LW: 23) – New Orleans is beginning to set up interviews for their GM position. Though they are a total mess, it seems like a good spot for a young executive who can use an Anthony Davis trade to build from scratch.

23. Wizards (LW: 22) – Never before has the race for All-NBA carried so many ramifications for a franchise. Bradley Beal is probably going to be deserving, but can they then pay him a supermax?

24. Grizzlies (LW: 24) – Joakim Noah hasn't been half-bad with the Grizzlies. He's averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 16.5 minutes at 33 years old. That's good enough to get him another contract.

25. Hawks (LW: 26) – Atlanta as of now will have the fifth and the sixth spot in the draft lottery due to them owning the Mavs' first-round pick. They are some lottery luck away from being loaded with young potential stars. What if they get Zion?

26. Mavericks (LW: 25) – Last year's college player of the year Jalen Brunson is making the most of his opportunity. He's averaging 14.6 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 53.2 percent over the last month.

27. Bulls (LW: 27) – Ryan Arcidiacano leads the Chicago Bulls in win shares this season. That is, uh, unexpected.

28. Suns (LW: 28) – Kelly Oubre Jr. has proven such a good fit on and off the court that it seems a lock he will stay in Phoenix. Maybe something similar to T.J. Warren's four-year, $47 million deal gets it done?

29. Cavaliers (LW: 29) – Collin Sexton is finishing his rookie season strong. He's averaging 22.5 points while shooting 46.3 percent from three (5.7 3PA) per game in March.

30. Knicks (LW: 30) – It is easy to forget that DeAndre Jordan is only 30. He may not have a future in New York with Mitchell Robinson developing and their quest for free agents, but he should have some years left to help someone else.

