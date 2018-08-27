2018-19 Metropolitan Division preview: New York Rangers

The Capitals have won the Metropolitan Division three straight years. Can they defend their title? Here's a preview of each team in the division for the 2018-19 season.

Today's team: New York Rangers

2017-18 Results: 34-39-9, 77 points, eighth in the division. Did not qualify for the playoffs.

Notable acquisitions: D Fredrik Claesson, head coach David Quinn

Notable departures: F Paul Carey, F David Desharnais, G Ondrej Pavelec, head coach Alain Vigneault

When they will play the Caps: Oct. 17 in Washington, Nov. 24 in New York, Feb. 24 in Washington, March 3 in New York

Offseason recap: It was a fairly quiet offseason for a Rangers team that is in full rebuild mode, but that is because the team made most of its big moves during the season. The big news was the hiring of Quinn to replace Vigneault behind the bench.

Quinn was the head coach at Boston University for the past five seasons continuing a recent trend of NHL teams to look to the college ranks for coaches. It's a move that makes sense considering the youth the Rangers will be playing with the next few years as part of the rebuild.

The other big news of the offseason is not who the Rangers brought in, but who they kept. Despite building for the future, the 36-year-old Henrik Lundqvist remains between the pipes. Vladislav Namestnikov also signed a two-year deal to stay in New York.

Biggest strength: Goalie

Lundqvist did not have a great season last year with a 2.98 GAA, the worst of his career. Despite that, however, he did manage a .915 save percentage. That's not great, but it's not terrible either. The issue in New York is what's going on in front of Lundqvist, not the goaltending. His days of being among the NHL's elite are over, but on a roster with a lot of uncertainty, Lundqvist provides a steadying presence in net.

Biggest weakness: Center

Offense in general is a problem for the Rangers who were 21st in the NHL in goals per game last season. Mats Zuccarello led the team with just 53 points, the lowest among any team leader in the league. One of the major reasons for the team's struggles is their complete lack of depth at center.

Mika Zibanejad is a fine player, but on most rosters he would be a second-line center. Not the Rangers, however. Zibanejad managed only 47 points last year and is again slated to start in the middle. As for who plays behind him, the Rangers may need to look to a prospect like Lias Andersson to step into a top-six role next season.

2018-19 season outlook: The Rangers have not been shy about the fact that they are rebuilding and that will continue through this season. It would not be surprising to see the team shed more players for picks and prospects. You have to wonder if Namestnikov , Zuccarello, Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider, and Jimmy Vesey could possibly end up on the trade block. Would they even be willing to part ways with Lundqvist and would he be willing to waive his no-movement clause to chase a ring?

Rome wasn't built in a day and a rebuild takes longer than half a season. The Rangers got a good jump start last season, but what htey really need is a low finish and a high draft pick.

2018-19 season prediction: The Rangers will not make the playoffs and will compete with the Islanders for last place in the Metropolitan Division.

