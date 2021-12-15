2018-19 Mavs player: ‘Luka Doncic hated how Rick Carlisle treated other people’

New coach Jason Kidd and the Mavericks are 27 games into an effort to clear three seasons worth of dysfunction, disillusionment and blowups that cracked the foundation of a franchise built around a superstar who has yet to win a playoff series. “It wasn’t really about how Rick treated Luka,” a Mavs player on the 2018-19 team said. “Luka hated how Rick treated other people.”

Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

The details leading up to the divorce with Rick Carlisle that Luka Doncic didn’t ask for but desperately wanted: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:31 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Before Mavs-Lakers, Jared Dudley has better superstar perspective than anyone as a LeBron teammate-turned-Luka assistant coach.

Q&A with @Jared Dudley about Luka-LeBron similarities, where Luka can improve most and his first 1/3 of a season coaching: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:31 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Injuries and H&S protocols the story leading up to Mavs-Lakers tomorrow night. Luka to miss his 3rd straight to rest his ankle. The Lakers Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the protocol as the team canceled practice today. 6:45 tip tomorrow night @theeagledallas – 3:41 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic ruled out against LeBron and the Lakers in Wednesday’s national TV game.

mavs.com/ld-out-for-thi… – 3:30 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

No Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James, again: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:45 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mavs announce that Luka Doncic will miss third straight game due to left ankle soreness. Mavs are 2-4 without Doncic this season after back-to-back wins over Thunder and Hornets. – 2:17 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Mavs say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be out tomorrow against the Lakers. – 2:16 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

While the status of Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) remains TBD after he has missed the Mavericks’ past two games, the Dallas-bound Lakers have their own long list of health concerns entering Wednesday’s game: pic.twitter.com/bSt8a9zsvH – 1:54 PM

Story continues

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s status vs. Lakers on Wednesday: “We’ll give you an update at game time.” – 11:21 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Fans were chanting “We want Boban!” and Luka Doncic seemed to be egging them on. – 10:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Luka-less Mavs up 27 on the Hornets at halftime … Lakers will see them Wednesday. – 9:37 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Mavs say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) will all miss tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 1:02 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic tweaks left ankle, set to miss at least one more game #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:58 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

After tonight’s win vs. Thunder, the Mavs are:

— no longer winless without Luka

— 2-1 on this road trip

— back to .500

— gonna play again in like 21 hours

dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:12 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks’ win comes without Luka Doncic, who will miss at least two games with left ankle issue.

mavs.com/ankle-sideline… – 10:03 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

In a weird looking basketball game, Mavs beat the Thunder 103-84 for their first win in 5 tries this season without Luka.

Competition didn’t provide the best litmus test for overall progress, but they’ll take it regardless. – 9:23 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks have pulled away from OKC, up 100-81 with 2:26 to go. They will go 2-1 on this trip and be back at .500 as they come home for games Monday against Charlotte (without Luka) and Wednesday against the Lakers. – 9:11 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Without Luka, it’s a strength in numbers night for the Mavs who lead OKC 56-46. 10 players play. 10 players score. No one w/10+ pts. Moses w/9 Porzingis w/7. Mavs hold OKC to 6-21 FG in 2nd. Dort 10. SGA 9. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

From Jason Kidd pregame, Luka is out tonight at OKC & confirmed out tomorrow at home vs Charlotte. It’s a we’ll see after that. Has missed 4 games this yr w/ injured left ankle & tweaked it Friday in Indiana. Rest of the week schedule is home vs Lakers (Wed) & at Minnesota (Sun) – 6:32 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic will miss at least next two Mavs games after left ankle ‘flare up’

Also inside: Jason Kidd said Jalen Brunson will start in Luka’s spot (duh), and Sterling Brown (out for 4th straight game tonight) is aiming to return tomorrow. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:03 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss multiple games due to a left ankle injury.

➡️ https://t.co/0D4wjxEMJA pic.twitter.com/x3AdToR7FE – 5:57 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star to miss multiple games with lingering ankle problem, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 5:51 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Disappointing but no surprise that Mavs have ruled out Luka for tomorrow vs CHA as well as tonight in OKC. Mavs 8-16 last 3 yrs when Luka doesnt play (inc the MIA game in Dec 2019 when he played 1:40) 1-8 going back to start of last year. Mavs-OKC 6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 5:48 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

With no Luka tonight vs. OKC, that’s more minutes for Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke. Jason Kidd said: “Brunson and Trey have to just stay in character. They don’t have to become Luka. We talked about that, and I think those guys are going to have a great game tonight.” – 5:45 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will miss tonight vs. Thunder and tomorrow vs. Hornets after his left ankle “flare up” vs. Pacers on Friday night.

Mavs will reevaluate again before Wednesday vs. Lakers. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:37 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Kidd said Luka (left ankle soreness) will not only miss today’s game at OKC, but he will also miss tomorrow’s home game against Charlotte. – 5:32 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will sit out both games of the back-to-back after turning his sore left ankle again. “He continues to get treatment, and we’ll see how he feels for Wednesday’s game,” Kidd said. – 5:32 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will miss both ends of this back-to-back. Said they’ll see how he feels for Wednesday’s game. – 5:31 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault calls Luka Doncic “a dilemma the minute he crosses half court with the ball.” So it’s obvious when you take him out the team has to change. – 5:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said Dallas is a team that’s a lot different stylistically when Luka is out. Said their personal is the same but the coaches are different. “Expect more pace, more ball movement, and confident players Brunson, Hardaway, to be aggressive” – 5:23 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Mavs star Luka Dončić is expected to miss multiple games due to persistent left ankle soreness that has already ruled him out tonight in Oklahoma City, league sources say.

A precise timetable is still being determined, sources say, as Dallas enters a Sunday/Monday back-to-back. – 4:37 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2019, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 122-111 win over the Pistons in Mexico City.

Doncic became the first (and still only) player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point triple-doubles before his 21st birthday. pic.twitter.com/y9BkkPh6zB – 3:01 PM

More on this storyline

Seven months later, Smith was traded to the New York Knicks, an afterthought in a deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis midway through Doncic’s rookie season. It might not have been a basketball fit, but Doncic and Smith had formed a bond. And Carlisle’s apparent determination to make Smith miserable during their brief time as teammates was appalling to Doncic, several former players and staffers told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 15, 2021

Multiple players were shocked during one early-season team meeting when Carlisle accused Smith of being jealous of Doncic, sources said. The players considered it incredibly unfair to Smith, who wasn’t playing well but was making an honest effort to mesh with Doncic on the court. Doncic particularly resented what he perceived as Carlisle’s attempt to pit him against his friend and teammate, team sources said. -via ESPN / December 15, 2021

“You’ve got two f—ing points, get the f— out of here!” Carlisle shouted at Mejri, pointing toward the tunnel to the locker room, an exchange caught by television cameras. After practice the next day, Carlisle told reporters he had a talk with Mejri and “apologized to him for behavior that was really emotional, uncalled for and unprofessional on my part.” -via ESPN / December 15, 2021