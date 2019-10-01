2019-20 College Basketball Expert Picks

We are now less than five weeks away from the start of the college basketball season, which means that it is time for us to officially get our picks on the record.

Everyone thinks Louisville and Michigan State will make the Final Four, while two of our three experts have the Spartans winning the national title. Kansas was picked by just one of the three to get to the Final Four, and they join Michigan State as the projected national champs.

While Coach of the Year seems to be up in the air, the Preseason Player of the Year pick is a consensus.

Here are our writers picks for who they think will win each league, the national title and the major awards:

AMERICAN

ACC

BIG 12

BIG EAST

BIG TEN

PAC-12

SEC