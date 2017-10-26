Will 2017 World Series Save Fox Sports’ Autumn? T.V. Ratings Look Strong Amid NFL Slump

As a television spectacle, baseball isn’t going to be more popular than the NFL any time soon—so the World Series isn’t going to save Fox Sports executives from worry-lines as they contemplate falling NFL ratings.

But the popularity of the Fall Classic could at least provide a short-term fillip to stressed-out T.V. networks. Associated Press, via the St Louis Dispatch, reported on Thursday that Game 1 between the Dodgers and Astros on Tuesday, won by the team from Los Angeles, was watched by an average of 15,458,000 viewers, broken down between Fox, Fox Deportes and FSGO, its live streaming service.

That’s significantly lower than Game 1 of last year’s World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians, which pulled in an average of 19,786,000 viewers. But that series had a more immediately compelling storyline coming in—the prospect of one historic franchise breaking a historic drought. Added together, the 2017 version probably features a bigger total television market with a slightly more niche narrative.

Still, AP noted, the ratings for 2017 Game 1 have only been bettered since 2010 by last year. That ties in with strong ratings through the 2017 playoffs—helped, no doubt, by the Yankees’ deeper-than-expected run to the ALCS. TBS recorded a 1.4 rating for the Dodgers’ NLDS-clinching victory over the Cubs last Thursday among adults aged 18-49, according to TV By the Numbers —the same as the Oakland Raiders’ last-gasp ‘Thursday Night Football’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL ratings for the 2017 season continue to cause concern for T.V. networks. Sporting News reported on Wednesday, having obtained Nielsen figures, that through Week 7 NFL games were averaging 15.1 million viewers. That is down 5.1 percent from the same period in 2016 and 18.1 percent down from 2015. Sporting News claims the decline may be down, in part, to public dissatisfaction with the wave of protests during the national anthem sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.