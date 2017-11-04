Where does the 2017 World Series rank among the best you've ever seen?
Another World Series is in the books — but this wasn’t any ol’ World Series. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers played a World Series for the ages. It was seven games, many of them nail-biters, full of drama, full of stars, full of storylines.
It was — in a word — fantastic baseball.
Now that it’s over, we have to wonder … just how good was that World Series? That’s subjective, of course. How old you are, what team you like and many other factors play into that decision for a fan. For us writers, it’s a little different, but it’s still quite subjective.
So we gathered six writers from the Yahoo Sports baseball umbrella and asked this question: How does this rank among the best World Series you’ve seen? Here’s what they had to say.
JEFF PASSAN
As delightful as Games 2 and 5 were and as evenly matched as these two teams proved, I’m not sure this was the best World Series in the last 53 weeks, let alone the best ever.
I thoroughly enjoyed the 2017 World Series. I also felt let down by Game 7, not because of the outcome but the non-competitive feel. The first six games were pure drama; Game 7 was almost comedic in its one-sidedness. And while a single game does not a series make, Game 7 carries disproportionate weight, which, along with the historic value, makes the 2016 World Series the better of the two.
Was it better than a sweep or average six-gamer? No doubt. It’s a top-quarter World Series. The two great games may even take it to the top 15 percent. Game 7 was too big a letdown for anything more, which is a shame, because if its Game 7 was like 2016’s, we might be talking about one of the greatest World Series ever.
MARK TOWNSEND
I wouldn’t put it at No. 1. Top three or four seems reasonable though. Maybe it just seemed better in the eyes of a 10-year-old kid, but the 1991 World Series between the Braves and Twins is the one I immediately think of when it comes to a classic World Series. Kirby Puckett’s walk-off in Game 6. Jack Buck’s classic call. Then the absolutely epic Game 7 pitcher’s duel. My love for baseball was really developing at that time so that one holds a special place even though I had no rooting interest.
After that I would consider Yankees-Diamondbacks in 2001 to be the next best World Series. Obviously there was a lot of emotion in that series, but there was a lot of drama too. Indians-Marlins in 1997 is right there, then I’d consider Cubs-Indians and Astros-Dodgers. Maybe had Game 7 been a little more dramatic this year, it would change things. But any way you look at it the series was a blast to watch.
KEVIN KADUK
It’ll be hard for anything to ever beat 1991 for me, not only because of the quality of the games but because it happened when I was 12 years old, which is such a sweet time to be a baseball fan. There’s no doubt, though, that Astros-Dodgers in 2017 will always be at the tip of my tongue when we’re talking about great World Series. And I will say this: It’s by far the best World Series of the social media era. Watching the craziness of Games 2 and 5 with the collective Twitter made it that much better of an experience.
CHRIS CWIK
It says a ton that the only two years I considered here were 2016 and 2017. I wasn’t old enough to care about baseball when Joe Carter hit a walk-off to win in 1993, and I wasn’t glued to my TV watching every game of the 2001 World Series. I’ve watched every single game of the World Series for a few years now, and these two are the best I can remember.
For me, I think it will come down to what specifics I can recall years later. Game 2 and Game 5 were tremendous this year, but my memory is already fading. I’ll remember the Alex Bregman walk-off, but I don’t know if I’ll remember everything else. Game 7 of 2016, though, I’ll remember. I’ll remember Aroldis Chapman giving up the huge home run. I’ll remember Mike Montgomery on the mound for the last out and I’ll remember Kris Bryant smiling as he threw to first for the final out. Maybe the 2017 World Series was better overall, but I’ll weigh the deciding game much more. That’s where 2016 has this one beat. You’ll remember that long after you remember Game 2 of the 2017 World Series.
LIZ ROSCHER
It shows how lucky we are, as baseball fans, to have to answer this question two years in a row. 2016 had so much. Two long droughts, a comeback from being down 3-1, a Game 7 that went into extra innings and had a rain delay, and Bill Murray. But 2017 had one drought and one team that had *never* won it before, two extra-innings games, a late-inning comeback, and Kate Upton! It’s so hard to decide. Every World Series is unique and special in its own way.
I really thought that the 2016 World Series was the best I’d ever seen. And then the 2017 series comes along and makes me question everything. But when it comes down to it, Wednesday’s Game 7 was a letdown. It was over by the second inning, but there were another seven innings to go. Every at-bat had me hoping the Dodgers would make it a real ballgame, but it wasn’t meant to be. And I’m not sure if I can say it was the best World Series I’ve ever seen if it didn’t have at least a half-interesting Game 7. But if we can expand the definition of World Series to postgame victory celebrations, that Carlos Correa proposal actually puts 2017 dead even with 2016.
MIKE OZ
I’ll echo the other people here and say a better Game 7 would have really made this an all-timer. As it is, the 2017 series was fantastic and memorable and all the other great compliments we use in these situations. But it seemed to lack a signature moment that will be replayed year after year — and partially because Game 7 wasn’t as competitive.
I’m lucky to have seen the 2016 and 2017 World Series in person, and what I most often come back to is how wild Game 7 of 2016 was and how the game ended and I was in awe of what I’d witnessed. Game 6 this year had that same feeling. This year’s Game 7 just didn’t have that same feeling — unless maybe you were watching in Houston.
