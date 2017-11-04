Where does the 2017 World Series rank among the best you've ever seen?

Another World Series is in the books — but this wasn’t any ol’ World Series. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers played a World Series for the ages. It was seven games, many of them nail-biters, full of drama, full of stars, full of storylines.

It was — in a word — fantastic baseball.

Now that it’s over, we have to wonder … just how good was that World Series? That’s subjective, of course. How old you are, what team you like and many other factors play into that decision for a fan. For us writers, it’s a little different, but it’s still quite subjective.

So we gathered six writers from the Yahoo Sports baseball umbrella and asked this question: How does this rank among the best World Series you’ve seen? Here’s what they had to say.

The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series. (Getty Images) More

JEFF PASSAN

As delightful as Games 2 and 5 were and as evenly matched as these two teams proved, I’m not sure this was the best World Series in the last 53 weeks, let alone the best ever.

I thoroughly enjoyed the 2017 World Series. I also felt let down by Game 7, not because of the outcome but the non-competitive feel. The first six games were pure drama; Game 7 was almost comedic in its one-sidedness. And while a single game does not a series make, Game 7 carries disproportionate weight, which, along with the historic value, makes the 2016 World Series the better of the two.

Was it better than a sweep or average six-gamer? No doubt. It’s a top-quarter World Series. The two great games may even take it to the top 15 percent. Game 7 was too big a letdown for anything more, which is a shame, because if its Game 7 was like 2016’s, we might be talking about one of the greatest World Series ever.