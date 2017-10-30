The 2017 World Series is destroying the notion that baseball is boring

HOUSTON — There’s this notion, as crazy as it sounds, that baseball somehow isn’t good anymore. Every year, this notion gives birth to endless headlines about baseball dying. Or baseball not being exciting enough. Or baseball only being a sport for people who have been watching baseball for 40 years.

Well, that notion walked into the 2017 World Series and got laughed right out of the room. Or perhaps more fitting: Someone swung a bat at it and crushed it over the fence.

This may not be the easiest thing to admit for fans of the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, who live and die with each pitching change and each game-tying homer (and oh, there have been a lot of both), but if you put your rooting interests aside and just look at this World Series for its pure entertainment value, you have to admit it’s been amazing.

And as the series heads back to L.A. with the Astros leading 3-2 and a possible Game 7 looming, there’s still the possibility that this series could get even crazier.

We’ve seen Clayton Kershaw throw a masterpiece in Game 1, an absolutely bonkers finish in Game 2, the Astros offense exploding in Game 3 and the Dodgers roaring back in Game 4.

But nothing so far has topped Game 5 at Minute Maid Park on Sunday night. It was an NFL Sunday’s worth of drama, with the over-the-top excitement of WWE. We’re talking 25 runs, 28 hits, seven homers and five lead-changes. Oh, it was long — 10 innings, five hours and 17 minutes. There were 417 pitches thrown by 14 pitchers. But anybody who complained about the length, well they just don’t like to be entertained.

This was entertainment, from the Dodgers four-run first inning to the Astros’ 10th inning walk-off.

There was the Astros clawing back three times to tie the Dodgers. Then the Dodgers coming back in the ninth to tie the game, down to their final out. Then Alex Bregman with the walk-off base hit to give Houston — and, yes, this was the real score — a 13-12 win