2017 Super Bowl predictions from Shutdown Corner

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the New England Patriots start defense of their Super Bowl championship. Will they have another last laugh at the league?
Most of our analysts are predicting the Patriots will repeat as Super Bowl champions … though that’s not unanimous. Here’s how six Yahoo Sports writers – Jordan Schultz, Shalise Manza Young, Charles Robinson, Kevin Kaduk, Jay Busbee and Frank Schwab – charted the division winners, wild cards and Super Bowl LII participants (and click here for our picks for MVP and the other major awards):
JORDAN SCHULTZ
AFC East: New England, AFC North: Pittsburgh, AFC South: Tennessee, AFC West: Oakland, AFC wild card 1: Kansas City, AFC wild card 2: Miami
NFC East: Washington, NFC North: Minnesota, NFC South: Carolina, NFC West: Seattle, NFC wild card 1: Atlanta, NFC wild card 2: Green Bay
SHALISE MANZA YOUNG
AFC East: New England, AFC North: Pittsburgh, AFC South: Tennessee, AFC West: Oakland, AFC wild card 1: Kansas City, AFC wild card 2: Denver
NFC East: N.Y. Giants, NFC North: Green Bay, NFC South: Tampa Bay, NFC West: Seattle, NFC wild card 1: Atlanta, NFC wild card 2: Dallas
CHARLES ROBINSON
AFC East: New England, AFC North: Cincinnati, AFC South: Houston, AFC West: Oakland, AFC wild card 1: Pittsburgh, AFC wild card 2: Kansas City
NFC East: Dallas, NFC North: Detroit, NFC South: Atlanta, NFC West: Seattle , NFC wild card 1: Green Bay, NFC wild card 2: Arizona
KEVIN KADUK
AFC East: New England, AFC North: Pittsburgh, AFC South: Tennessee, AFC West: Oakland
AFC wild card 1: Denver, AFC wild card 2: Houston
NFC East: N.Y. Giants, NFC North: Green Bay, NFC South: Atlanta, NFC West: Seattle, NFC wild card 1: Dallas, NFC wild card 2: Tampa Bay
JAY BUSBEE
AFC East: New England, AFC North: Pittsburgh, AFC South: Tennessee, AFC West: Kansas City, AFC wild card 1: Oakland, AFC wild card 2: Cincinnati
NFC East: N.Y. Giants, NFC North: Green Bay, NFC South: Atlanta, NFC West: Arizona, NFC wild card 1: Tampa Bay, NFC wild card 2: Dallas
FRANK SCHWAB
AFC East: New England, AFC North: Pittsburgh, AFC South: Tennessee, AFC West: L.A. Chargers, AFC wild card 1: Cincinnati, AFC wild card 2: Oakland
NFC East: N.Y. Giants, NFC North: Green Bay, NFC South: Atlanta, NFC West: Seattle, NFC wild card 1: Tampa Bay, NFC wild card 2: Arizona
