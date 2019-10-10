The 2017 running back class has taken over the league

Five weeks in to the 2019 season, one thing is clear: The running backs who entered the league in 2017 have taken over.

As to rushing yardage, four of the top five leaders entered the league in 2017. And the list of quality running backs is so long that it’s difficult to list them all without leaving someone out.

Thursday’s PFT Live included a draft of the best running backs who entered the league in 2017. We went four rounds and could have gone six or seven. Check out the results in the attached video.

And check out this list from which we had to choose, based on draft order: Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, James Conner, Tarik Cohen, Wayne Gallman, Marlon Mack, Aaron Jones, Chris Carson. Undrafted that year were Matt Breida, Austin Ekeler, and Corey Clement.