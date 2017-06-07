2017 Raiders Rivals: Four Safeties to Worry About

Safety play remains one of the most undervalued aspects on any NFL defense. In 2017, the Raiders expect to face top quality defenders on the back end. With so much on the line this season, the quality of secondary play cannot be understated. With that said, here are the four safeties most likely to give Derek Carr and Oakland fits.

Eric Berry (Chiefs): First, if you look at what it took for him to get back on the field, it needs recognition. Granted, he’s a Chief and a sworn rival. Yet, Berry’s style of play amazes any football fan. Upon watching film, you notice Berry’s instinct. By watching his eyes and movement, he can read routes and the quarterback’s timing. In the open field, he’s a punishing tackler, capable of game changing hits. Seeing him twice a year will always remain a concern for the Raiders. For this reason, he ranks first.

Landon Collins (Giants): If Eric Berry is the best current safety in the NFL, Collins is gaining on him. In his first year, Collins solely acted as a light-out thumper that wrecked anyone with the ball. Last year, he added the ability to jump routes and pick the ball off. Five interceptions in 2016 scream playmaker. What was the difference? After teams would throw underneath often, Collins pinched up a bit, using his physicality to disrupt route. More importantly, he’s a tackling machine. He does not miss tackles. In two years, he tallied 237 tackles. The Raiders need to watch for Number 21.

Roman Harper (Eagles): If there a prototype for a veteran free safety that loves to bait quarterbacks, Harper is the model. You’ll see him fake drop back deeper than expected, luring a throw. Harper suddenly steps in front of the pass. While he only possesses 14 career picks, its the 71 passes defensed that serves as a warning. Plus, receivers need to exercise caution around Harper. Although he is not a great hitter, his timing when punching the ball out cannot be understated. His 10 forced fumbles should give Cooper and Crabtree pause.

Devin McCourty (Patriots): Leave it to Bill Belichick to convert a small corner into a top-notch corner. Immediately, the thought is to run directly at him, hoping that the wall of blocker would engulf him. Not so fast. McCourty knifes through to make the play, or at least slow the ballcarrier down enough. As a result, teams choose to veer away from doing that too often. In the passing game, the former corner can stay hip-to-hip with any receiver in the league. From a safety spot, that helps with the overall balance and scheme of the defense. In effect, New England uses a third corner in their base.

As shown above, Derek Carr and the Raiders need to be aware of the lurking threats in the middle. With the temptation of deep passes comes the danger of talented safeties ruining his day. In the long run, playing mental chess with secondaries will only help him.

