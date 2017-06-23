2017 NHL draft order

The 55th NHL draft will take place at United Center in Chicago with the first round starting June 23.
Nolan Patrick, Klim Kostin, Nico Hischier, Cale Makar, Elias Pettersson and Casey Mittelstadt, among others are expected to go off the board fairly quickly.
The New Jersey Devils will select first, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vancouver Canucks.
The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have three first round selection and 13 overall picks in this draft, while the reigning two–time Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have six picks in the seven round draft.
Here is the complete draft order of the 2017 NHL draft.
First round
1. New Jersey Devils 2. Philadelphia Flyers 3. Dallas Stars 4. Colorado Avalanche 5. Vancouver Canucks 6. Vegas Golden Knights 7. Arizona Coyotes 8. Buffalo Sabres 9. Detroit Red Wings 10. Florida Panthers 11. Los Angeles Kings 12. Carolina Hurricanes 13. Vegas Golden Knights (from Winnepeg) 14. Tampa Bay Lightning 15. Vegas Golden Knights (from N.Y. Islanders) 16. Calgary Flames 17. Toronto Maple Leafs 18. Boston Bruins 19. San Jose Sharks 20. St. Louis Blues 21. New York Rangers 22. Edmonton Oilers 23. Arizona Coyotes (from Minnesota) 24. Winnipeg Jets (from Columbus via Las Vegas) 25. Montreal Canadiens 26. Chicago Blackhawks 27. St. Louis Blues (from Washington) 28. Ottawa Senators 29. Dallas Stars (from ANA) 30. Nashville Predators 31. Pittsburgh Penguins
Second round
32. Colorado Avalanche 33. Vancouver Canucks 34. Vegas Golden Knights 35. Arizona Coyotes 36. New Jersey Devils 37. Buffalo Sabres 38. Detroit Red Wings 39. Dallas Stars 40. Florida Panthers 41. Los Angeles Kings 42. Carolina Hurricanes 43. Winnipeg Jets 44. Philadelphia Flyers 45. Vegas Golden Knights (from Tampa Bat) 46. New York Islanders 47. Ottawa Senators (from Calgary) 48. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Toronto) 49. San Jose Sharks (from Boston via New Jersey) 50. Anaheim Ducks (from San Jose via Toronto) 51. St. Louis Blues 52. Carolina Hurricanes (from N.Y. Rangers) 53. Boston Bruins (from Edmonton) 54. Buffalo Sabres (from Minnesota) 55. Vancouver Canucks (from Columbus) 56. Montreal Canadiens 57. Chicago Blackhawks 58. Montreal Canadiens (from Washington) 59. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Ottawa) 60. Anaheim Ducks 61. Nashville Predators 62. Vegas Golden Knights (from Pittsburgh via Carolina)
Third round
63. New Jersey Devils (from Colorado) 64. Vancouver Canucks 65. Vegas Golden Knights 66. Florida Panthers (from Arizona) 67. Carolina Hurricanes (from New Jersey) 68. Montreal Canadiens (from Buffalo) 69. Arizona Coyotes (from Detroit via San Jose) 70. Dallas Stars 71. Detroit Red Wings (from Florida) 72. Los Angeles Kings 73. Carolina Hurricanes 74. Winnipeg Jets 75. Philadelphia Flyers 76. Tampa Bay Lightning 77. New York Islanders 78. Arizona Coyotes (from Calgary) 79. Detroit Red Wings (from Toronto) 80. Philadelphia Flyers (from Boston) 81. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose) 82. Edmonton Oilers (from St. Louis) 83. Detroit Red Wings (from N.Y. Rangers) 84. Edmonton Oilers 85. Minnesota Wild 86. Columbus Blue Jackets 87. Montreal Canadiens 88. Detroit Red Wings (from CHI via CAR) 89. Buffalo Sabres (from WSH) 90. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT via CAR) 91. Anaheim Ducks 92. Nashville Predators 93. Pittsburgh Penguins
Fourth round
94. Colorado Avalanche 95. Vancouver Canucks 96. Vegas Golden Knights 97. Minnesota Wild (from Arizona) 98. New Jersey Devils 99. Buffalo Sabres 100. Detroit Red Wings 101. Dallas Stars 102. New York Rangers (from Florida) 103. Los Angeles Kings 104. Carolina Hurricanes 105. Winnipeg Jets 106. Philadelphia Flyers 107. Philadelphia Flyers (from Tampa Bay) 108. Philadelphia Flyers (from N.Y. Islanders) 109. Calgary Flames 110. Toronto Maple Leafs 111. Boston Bruins 112. Vancouver Canucks (from San Jose) 113. St. Louis Blues 114. Colorado Avalanche (from N.Y. Rangers) 115. Edmonton Oilers 116. Minnesota Wild 117. Columbus Blue Jackets 118. Los Angeles Kings (from Montreal via Dallas) 119. Chicago Blackhawks 120. Washington Capitals 121. Ottawa Senators 122. Anaheim Ducks 123. San Jose Sharks (from Nashville via New Jersey) 124. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh)
Fifth round
125. Colorado Avalanche 126. Edmonton Oilers (from Vancouver) 127. Vegas Golden Knights 128. Arizona Coyotes 129. New Jersey Devils 130. St. Louis Blues (from Buffalo) 131. Detroit Red Wings 132. Dallas Stars 133. Florida Panthers 134. Los Angeles Kings 135. Chicago Blackhawks (from Carolina) 136. Winnipeg Jets 137. Philadelphia Flyers 138. Los Angeles Kings (from Tampa Bay) 139. New York Islanders 140. Calgary Flames 141. Toronto Maple Leafs 142. Vegas Golden Knights (from Boston via Carolina) 143. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose) 144. Chicago Blackhawks (from St. Louis) 145. New York Rangers 146. Edmonton Oilers 147. Minnesota Wild 148. Columbus Blue Jackets 149. Montreal Canadiens 150. Chicago Blackhawks 151. Washington Capitals 152. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Ottawa) 153. Anaheim Ducks 154. Nashville Predators 155. Pittsburgh Penguins
Sixth round
156. Colorado Avalanche 157. New York Rangers (from Vancouver) 158. Vegas Golden Knights 159. San Jose Sharks (from Arizona) 160. New Jersey Devils 161. Vegas Golden Knights (from Buffalo) 162. Detroit Red Wings 163. Dallas Stars 164. Detroit Red Wings (from Florida) 165. Los Angeles Kings 166. Carolina Hurricanes 167. Winnipeg Jets 168. Philadelphia Flyers 169. Tampa Bay Lightning 170. Chicago Blackhawks (from N.Y. Islanders) 171. Calgary Flames 172. Toronto Maple Leafs 173. Boston Bruins 174. San Jose Sharks 175. St. Louis Blues 176. Nashville Predators (from N.Y. Rangers) 177. Edmonton Oilers 178. Minnesota Wild 179. Columbus Blue Jackets 180. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Montreal) 181. Chicago Blackhawks 182. Washington Capitals 183. Ottawa Senators 184. Florida Panthers (from Anaheim) 185. New Jersey Devils (from Nashville) 186. Pittsburgh Penguins
Seventh round
187. Colorado Avalanche 188. Vancouver Canucks 189. Vegas Golden Knights 190. Arizona Coyotes 191. New Jersey Devils 192. Buffalo Sabres 193. Detroit Red Wings 194. Dallas Stars 195. Boston Bruins (from Florida) 196. Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Tampa Bay) 197. Carolina Hurricanes 198. Winnipeg Jets 199. Philadelphia Flyers 200. Tampa Bay Lightning 201. New York Islanders 202. Calgary Flames 203. Toronto Maple Leafs 204. Boston Bruins 205. San Jose Sharks 206. St. Louis Blues 207. New York Rangers 208. Edmonton Oilers 209. Minnesota Wild 210. Columbus Blue Jackets 211. Winnipeg Jets (from Montreal) 212. San Jose Sharks (from Chicago) 213. Washington Capitals 214. San Jose Sharks (from Ottawa) 215. Chicago Blackhawks (from ANA) 216. Nashville Predators 217. Pittsburgh Penguins
