2017 NHL draft order

The 55th NHL draft will take place at United Center in Chicago with the first round starting June 23.

Nolan Patrick, Klim Kostin, Nico Hischier, Cale Makar, Elias Pettersson and Casey Mittelstadt, among others are expected to go off the board fairly quickly.

The New Jersey Devils will select first, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vancouver Canucks.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have three first round selection and 13 overall picks in this draft, while the reigning two–time Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have six picks in the seven round draft.

Here is the complete draft order of the 2017 NHL draft.

First round

1. New Jersey Devils2. Philadelphia Flyers3. Dallas Stars4. Colorado Avalanche5. Vancouver Canucks6. Vegas Golden Knights7. Arizona Coyotes8. Buffalo Sabres9. Detroit Red Wings10. Florida Panthers11. Los Angeles Kings12. Carolina Hurricanes13. Vegas Golden Knights (from Winnepeg)14. Tampa Bay Lightning15. Vegas Golden Knights (from N.Y. Islanders)16. Calgary Flames17. Toronto Maple Leafs18. Boston Bruins19. San Jose Sharks20. St. Louis Blues21. New York Rangers22. Edmonton Oilers23. Arizona Coyotes (from Minnesota)24. Winnipeg Jets (from Columbus via Las Vegas)25. Montreal Canadiens26. Chicago Blackhawks27. St. Louis Blues (from Washington)28. Ottawa Senators29. Dallas Stars (from ANA)30. Nashville Predators31. Pittsburgh Penguins

Second round

32. Colorado Avalanche33. Vancouver Canucks34. Vegas Golden Knights35. Arizona Coyotes36. New Jersey Devils37. Buffalo Sabres38. Detroit Red Wings39. Dallas Stars40. Florida Panthers41. Los Angeles Kings42. Carolina Hurricanes43. Winnipeg Jets44. Philadelphia Flyers45. Vegas Golden Knights (from Tampa Bat)46. New York Islanders47. Ottawa Senators (from Calgary)48. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Toronto)49. San Jose Sharks (from Boston via New Jersey)50. Anaheim Ducks (from San Jose via Toronto)51. St. Louis Blues52. Carolina Hurricanes (from N.Y. Rangers)53. Boston Bruins (from Edmonton)54. Buffalo Sabres (from Minnesota)55. Vancouver Canucks (from Columbus)56. Montreal Canadiens57. Chicago Blackhawks58. Montreal Canadiens (from Washington)59. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Ottawa)60. Anaheim Ducks61. Nashville Predators62. Vegas Golden Knights (from Pittsburgh via Carolina)

Third round

63. New Jersey Devils (from Colorado)64. Vancouver Canucks65. Vegas Golden Knights66. Florida Panthers (from Arizona)67. Carolina Hurricanes (from New Jersey)68. Montreal Canadiens (from Buffalo)69. Arizona Coyotes (from Detroit via San Jose)70. Dallas Stars71. Detroit Red Wings (from Florida)72. Los Angeles Kings73. Carolina Hurricanes74. Winnipeg Jets75. Philadelphia Flyers76. Tampa Bay Lightning77. New York Islanders78. Arizona Coyotes (from Calgary)79. Detroit Red Wings (from Toronto)80. Philadelphia Flyers (from Boston)81. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose)82. Edmonton Oilers (from St. Louis)83. Detroit Red Wings (from N.Y. Rangers)84. Edmonton Oilers85. Minnesota Wild86. Columbus Blue Jackets87. Montreal Canadiens88. Detroit Red Wings (from CHI via CAR)89. Buffalo Sabres (from WSH)90. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT via CAR)91. Anaheim Ducks92. Nashville Predators93. Pittsburgh Penguins

Fourth round

94. Colorado Avalanche95. Vancouver Canucks96. Vegas Golden Knights97. Minnesota Wild (from Arizona)98. New Jersey Devils99. Buffalo Sabres100. Detroit Red Wings101. Dallas Stars102. New York Rangers (from Florida)103. Los Angeles Kings104. Carolina Hurricanes105. Winnipeg Jets106. Philadelphia Flyers107. Philadelphia Flyers (from Tampa Bay)108. Philadelphia Flyers (from N.Y. Islanders)109. Calgary Flames110. Toronto Maple Leafs111. Boston Bruins112. Vancouver Canucks (from San Jose)113. St. Louis Blues114. Colorado Avalanche (from N.Y. Rangers)115. Edmonton Oilers116. Minnesota Wild117. Columbus Blue Jackets118. Los Angeles Kings (from Montreal via Dallas)119. Chicago Blackhawks120. Washington Capitals121. Ottawa Senators122. Anaheim Ducks123. San Jose Sharks (from Nashville via New Jersey)124. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh)

Fifth round

125. Colorado Avalanche126. Edmonton Oilers (from Vancouver)127. Vegas Golden Knights128. Arizona Coyotes129. New Jersey Devils130. St. Louis Blues (from Buffalo)131. Detroit Red Wings132. Dallas Stars133. Florida Panthers134. Los Angeles Kings135. Chicago Blackhawks (from Carolina)136. Winnipeg Jets137. Philadelphia Flyers138. Los Angeles Kings (from Tampa Bay)139. New York Islanders140. Calgary Flames141. Toronto Maple Leafs142. Vegas Golden Knights (from Boston via Carolina)143. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose)144. Chicago Blackhawks (from St. Louis)145. New York Rangers146. Edmonton Oilers147. Minnesota Wild148. Columbus Blue Jackets149. Montreal Canadiens150. Chicago Blackhawks151. Washington Capitals152. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Ottawa)153. Anaheim Ducks154. Nashville Predators155. Pittsburgh Penguins

Sixth round

156. Colorado Avalanche157. New York Rangers (from Vancouver)158. Vegas Golden Knights159. San Jose Sharks (from Arizona)160. New Jersey Devils161. Vegas Golden Knights (from Buffalo)162. Detroit Red Wings163. Dallas Stars164. Detroit Red Wings (from Florida)165. Los Angeles Kings166. Carolina Hurricanes167. Winnipeg Jets168. Philadelphia Flyers169. Tampa Bay Lightning170. Chicago Blackhawks (from N.Y. Islanders)171. Calgary Flames172. Toronto Maple Leafs173. Boston Bruins174. San Jose Sharks175. St. Louis Blues176. Nashville Predators (from N.Y. Rangers)177. Edmonton Oilers178. Minnesota Wild179. Columbus Blue Jackets180. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Montreal)181. Chicago Blackhawks182. Washington Capitals183. Ottawa Senators184. Florida Panthers (from Anaheim)185. New Jersey Devils (from Nashville)186. Pittsburgh Penguins

Seventh round

187. Colorado Avalanche188. Vancouver Canucks189. Vegas Golden Knights190. Arizona Coyotes191. New Jersey Devils192. Buffalo Sabres193. Detroit Red Wings194. Dallas Stars195. Boston Bruins (from Florida)196. Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Tampa Bay)197. Carolina Hurricanes198. Winnipeg Jets199. Philadelphia Flyers200. Tampa Bay Lightning201. New York Islanders202. Calgary Flames203. Toronto Maple Leafs204. Boston Bruins205. San Jose Sharks206. St. Louis Blues207. New York Rangers208. Edmonton Oilers209. Minnesota Wild210. Columbus Blue Jackets211. Winnipeg Jets (from Montreal)212. San Jose Sharks (from Chicago)213. Washington Capitals214. San Jose Sharks (from Ottawa)215. Chicago Blackhawks (from ANA)216. Nashville Predators217. Pittsburgh Penguins