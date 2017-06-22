2017 NFL Preview: Shanahan-Lynch face a tall task building 49ers

View photos

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

The San Francisco 49ers’ reboot feels like many others before it around the NFL.

There have been significant changes to the roster. Many stories were written about how players will fit in new schemes. There has been talk about changing the culture. A lot of talk about changing the culture.

And optimism. Always the optimism.

The 49ers should be used to big changes. Kyle Shanahan will, amazingly, be the 49ers’ fourth coach in four seasons. San Francisco blew everyone away by hiring John Lynch out of the broadcast booth to be its new general manager. It’s as much of a fresh start as you’ll find.

When there are wholesale changes, fans want to believe. Especially with the 49ers, a once-proud franchise that made the obvious mistake of pushing Jim Harbaugh out and are paying a rough price for it. But while there has been the predictable excitement about this new regime, it ignores a lot of risk.

Maybe Shanahan’s offensive brilliance carries over to the 49ers. Perhaps Lynch’s football acumen translates seamlessly to his first front office job. But we don’t know. Shanahan is a first-time head coach, and just a year ago some Atlanta Falcons fans wanted Shanahan fired. There’s no way of knowing if Lynch can handle the job, and it’s not comforting when the best comparison is Matt Millen.

Everyone lined up to praise the duo this offseason, but it’s probably best to not go overboard yet. Plenty of reporters reacted to Lynch’s fairly standard draft-day trade with the Chicago Bears like he was Ron Wolf landing Brett Favre in 1992, and prepare for more of that. Lynch is smart, a great leader and he’s also tremendously engaging with the media – I know from experience, covering him for four seasons as a beat reporter – so he’ll get every benefit of the doubt and a lot of positive press. Maybe he’ll deserve all the praise he’ll get. But it’s not like the first offseason of Lynch/Shanahan was a certified success:

• Their biggest free-agent acquisition was 30-year-old receiver Pierre Garcon, who got $20 million guaranteed. He has averaged 857 yards per season the past three seasons with the Washington Redskins while playing in all 48 games, in a much better offense than San Francisco has.

• They paid fullback Kyle Juszczyk $21 million, making him the highest paid fullback in the NFL when many teams are phasing out fullback completely. Juszczyk will presumably have an important role, especially in what figures to be a quick-passing game with Brian Hoyer at quarterback. That’s still a big contract at fullback, a position in which cheap assets are plentiful.

• They addressed the quarterback position by signing journeyman Hoyer and disappointing Matt Barkley, then drafting Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard in the third round. You’d have to look far and wide to find anyone who thought Beathard would be a second-day pick.

• They moved up to draft linebacker Reuben Foster with the No. 31 overall pick, after off-field concerns and questions about the health of his shoulder caused many linebacker-needy teams to pass. Lynch later told The MMQB’s Peter King the 49ers would have felt comfortable drafting Foster third overall … when no other team in the top 30 used its pick on him. There have been questions if Foster’s shoulder will be healthy enough for him to play this season.

• The 49ers were praised over and over for getting two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick from the Bears for moving back from No. 2 to No. 3 in the draft. Nobody said a thing when the 49ers sent a 2018 fourth-round picks to the Denver Broncos for third-string tailback Kapri Bibbs, a 2014 undrafted player with 129 career rushing yards. The 49ers also picked up a fifth-round pick in the deal so the price wasn’t too steep, but it was still a head-scratcher.

