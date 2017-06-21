2017 NFL Preview: One move shows the Browns finally get it

View photos

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

One move from this offseason showed the Cleveland Browns might finally get it. Or, more accurately, it was a move they didn’t make.

Most bad teams panic when it comes to quarterback. They sign Brock Osweiler for $72 million. They give up way too much draft capital to move up and hope they’re drafting the right guy. There’s no consideration to being patient; front offices are run by human beings who want to keep their jobs as long as they can, so they make desperate decisions to save those jobs.

The Browns didn’t do that. They didn’t give up too much for New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade. They didn’t pass Myles Garrett with the first pick of the draft for a quarterback prospect who wasn’t a sure thing. And when a team gave up too much to take Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns were on the right side of that transaction.

The Browns – who shrewdly took on Osweiler and his contract from the Houston Texans and gained a second-round pick for it – traded the 12th pick to the Texans for No. 25 overall and a first-round pick next year. They clearly won that trade using any value chart you can find. Maybe down the line they’ll regret passing on Watson – like they should regret trading the 2016 No. 2 overall pick that became Carson Wentz – but it was a confident, prudent move. When you draft a quarterback too high just because you’re panicking about not having a quarterback, you end up with Christian Ponder or EJ Manuel.

The moment they passed on Watson and traded the pick for a remarkable return, it was clear the Browns want to do this the right way. They’re not trying to win three or four more games in 2017 and buy more time. They’re thinking about winning big in 2019 or 2020. Finally, there’s a plan.

Of course, the plan can be undone after another bad season. Since 2008, no coach has made it to a third season with the Browns. Jimmy Haslam bought the team in 2012, and in his first five seasons as owner there were four coaches. Haslam, to this point, has been a terrible owner. The Browns did really well to land Hue Jackson last offseason, and the smart thing would be to commit to four or five years with him no matter the early results. Everyone knew 2016 was Jackson’s “Year Zero,” and everyone should have been aware it would take at least a few years to show any true progress.

But just to make sure Haslam doesn’t make a U-turn, Jackson might want to win a few more games this season. That’s possible, because the Browns are better this year.

The Browns’ defense has some intriguing pieces and a potential star in Garrett. Offensively, the Browns should have an identity. The offensive line is very good after they spent big on guard Kevin Zeitler and center J.C. Tretter in free agency. Running back Isaiah Crowell should be able to have a nice season behind that line. The Browns won’t have a great passing game, but can keep games close with the running game and defense. If you keep enough games close, you should stumble into a few wins.

Cleveland isn’t going to blow anyone away this season. Even a five-win improvement still leaves them with double-digit losses. If they lose to the New York Jets on Oct. 8, they have a good shot at getting the No. 1 overall pick again (which wouldn’t be the worst thing). But there should be progress, even if it doesn’t result in a great record. There should be hope for the future, too. The Browns shouldn’t have to endure another 1-15 season, and what’s on the horizon is exciting. The Browns are building slowly and if they can find that franchise quarterback in next year’s draft – or if rookie second-round pick DeShone Kizer, who has gotten nice reviews so far, becomes one – then they have a legitimate chance of being in the playoffs in a couple years.

Read More