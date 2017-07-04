2017 NFL Preview: Can we count on Ravens to be contenders anymore?

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

The Baltimore Ravens are still a reliable brand name in the NFL. They’re one of the few NFL franchises you expect to contend each year.

The Ravens, with the rock-solid duo of coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome, have been in that select group of consistent, elite franchises for a while. But are the Ravens in that circle of trust anymore?

The Ravens are just 31-33 since winning Super Bowl XLVII. They’ve finished third in the AFC North three times the past four seasons, with one second-place finish. They’ve made the playoffs once in that time. In the NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players” list, the Ravens had just one entry: guard Marshal Yanda (No. 43), who doesn’t play an impact position. Only three teams had fewer top 100 players. That list has its clear faults every year, but it does point out the Ravens lack of blue-chip talent.

We generally assume the Ravens will be in playoff contention. The track record is strong. They’re well coached. There’s still talent, especially in the secondary, although a few poor drafts have hurt depth. The Ravens weren’t far off last season either; the Pittsburgh Steelers scored with nine seconds left on Christmas to beat the Ravens and clinch the division. If Baltimore won that game, they’d have been in the driver’s seat to win the AFC North in Week 17. Had Antonio Brown’s stretch been a little short, maybe the Ravens would be coming off a division title.

It’s hard to ignore the warning signs, though.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is coming off a poor season. Running back Kenneth Dixon has been suspended for the first four games of this season. The Ravens lost right tackle Rick Wagner and fullback Kyle Juszczyk when they signed huge contracts elsewhere. Tight end Dennis Pitta was let go after another hip injury. They lost linebacker and leading tackler Zach Orr to an apparent retirement, until free agent Orr decided on a comeback and started visiting other teams.

There are holes on the roster. The skill-position groups are surprisingly thin, and even though Jeremy Maclin helps, he was cut in June by a Kansas City Chiefs team that isn’t exactly deep at receiver. The dropoff from Wagner to James Hurst (or whoever wins the right tackle job) will be steep. The pass rush wasn’t great last season and is still way too dependent on the great Terrell Suggs continuing to fight off an inevitable decline. He’ll be 35 years old in October.

This is a turning point for the Ravens. You can talk yourself into the Ravens being good again, because that’s the norm. Or perhaps a dip has already started, Flacco won’t be able to carry a talent-thin offense and the Ravens will miss the playoffs again. Even Harbaugh’s job security seems shakier than it ever has been, and perhaps huge changes will occur if there’s a losing season.

The Ravens have been a remarkably stable NFL franchise. We should see this year if they’re still in that group.

It’s hard to say it was a great offseason. You expect players to come and go in free agency, but linebacker Zach Orr’s retirement announcement was a blow. Steve Smith retired too, and even though that wasn’t a shock, he will be missed. The Ravens traded defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan and center Jeremy Zuttah. Rick Wagner and Kyle Juszczyk were made the highest-paid right tackle and fullback in the NFL by other teams. There were some positive moves, though. Re-signing nose tackle Brandon Williams was a must. Grabbing safety Tony Jefferson from the Arizona Cardinals was a smart move and adding cornerbacks Brandon Carr (free agent) and Marlon Humphrey (first-round pick) gives the Ravens great secondary depth. The Ravens desperately needed a receiver and Jeremy Maclin fell in their laps in June. Danny Woodhead can be a good contributor if he’s back from ACL surgery at age 32. The Ravens would benefit greatly if second-round pick Tyus Bowser or third-round pick Tim Williams help the pass rush right away. Still, a lot of talent left the building. Grade: D+