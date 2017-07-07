2017 MLS All-Star Game XI announced for Real Madrid clash

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago on Aug. 2 is taking shape.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

With MLS’ best to take on reigning two-time European champs Real Madrid at Solider Field, players have been selected in a fan vote from across the league.

Overall 10 players were selected by the vote, while Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco was selected due to the number of goals fans scored with him while they were playing FIFA 17.

Tim Howard of the Colorado Rapids will appear in his third ASG, while USMNT defenders Greg Garza, Graham Zusi and DaMarcus Beasley were also selected. In midfield Bastian Schweinsteiger of the Chicago Fire will appear in his first-ever ASG in his new hometown, while Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron, Orlando City’s skipper Kaka and Toronto and USMNT captain Michael Bradley make up the midfield.

In attack David Villa from New York City, Giovinco from Toronto and Chicago’s red-hot Nemanja Nikolic make up the XI.

Below is the fan XI in full as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. come to the Windy City, with the rest of the players selected through a combination of MLS Commissioner Don Garber having two picks and Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic picking another 11 players to make up his squad.

2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI presented by Target

Goalkeeper: Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

Defenders: Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo)

Midfielders: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), Kaka (Orlando City SC), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)

Forwards: David Villa (New York City FC), Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC – EA SPORTS™ “More Than a Vote” Challenge)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports