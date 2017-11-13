2017 MLB Rookie of the Year Nominees: Quick Look at AL, NL Candidates

The awards for Rookie of the Year in Major League Baseball will be handed out today by the baseball writers and unlike most years, it is expected to be a landslide in both leagues.

Here is a quick look at the candidates for the award.

National League

• Josh Bell, first baseman, Pittsburgh Pirates

Bell led a power surge for the Pirates, hitting 26 long balls, setting a NL record by a switch-hitting rookie, while driving in 90 runs to go with a .255 batting average.

• Paul DeJong, shortstop, St. Louis Cardinals

DeJong made the most of his fairly limited time with the Cardinals this season, playing in only 108 games. But he hit 25 homers and led all NL rookie in doubles.

• Cody Bellinger, first baseman/outfielder Los Angeles Dodgers

Bellinger should win this award pretty easily on the fact of his 39 homers, helping to power the Dodgers to the World Series. Bellinger capped his year by hitting more home runs than any other player in their age 21 season or younger except for Mel Ott and Eddie Mathews, two Hall of Famers.

American League

• Aaron Judge — rightfielder, New York Yankees

Judge took the majors by storming not only because of his majestic homers and pretty solid defense. He set the MLB record with 52 home runs by a rookie, also walked 127 times and was the only major leaguer to strike out 200 or more times.

• Trey Mancini — leftfielder/first baseman, Baltimore Orioles

In any other year Mancini would be getting more consideration, as a 293/.338/.488 slash line for anyone would considered a good season. Mancini tried to keep the Orioles afloat but ultimately finished the season in last place in the AL East.

• Andrew Benintendi — leftfielder, Boston Red Sox

Benintendi was closing in on Judge for the award, especially when Judge was struggling late in the year. Benintendi hit 20 homers for the AL East champions, but being part of the power deficit Red Sox will cost him here.