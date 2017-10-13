2017 MLB Playoff Predictions: Our Experts Make Their ALCS, NLCS Picks

Four teams remain standing in the MLB postseason, but which two will emerge from the Championship Series with the pennants? We convened our group of MLB experts to make their ALCS and NLCS predictions and choose between the Astros and Yankees in the Junior Circuit and the Dodgers and Cubs in the Senior Circuit. Make sure to bookmark this link so you can tell us how wrong we were once everything is settled. On to the picks!

Tom Verducci

ALCS: Astros over Yankees in 7

A fascinating matchup, with the hardest-throwing bullpen ever assembled against the best fastball-hitting and two-strike-hitting lineup in baseball. With Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander, Houston has the better starting pitching, so it needs to win the first half of games to win the series.



NLCS: Dodgers over Cubs in 6

The deeper team prevails in the longer series. The quality of the Dodgers' at-bats against Arizona was amazing. The Cubs need to fix their bullpen strike-throwing issues in a hurry to have a chance.



Ben Reiter?

ALCS: Astros over Yankees in 7

These teams are the same. Their offenses ranked first (Astros) and second (Yankees) in runs scored, and first (Yankees) and second (Astros) in homers. Their pitching staffs ranked second (Astros) and fourth (Yankees) in strikeouts. How do you separate them? It might come down to ability to make contact, to generate runs when the ball is not flying over the fence. The edge there goes to the Astros, who despite their power struck out a league-low 1,087 times, which is 299 fewer whiffs than the Yankees. One manufactured run, in a series like this, could make all the difference.



NLCS: Dodgers over Cubs in 5

The Cubs had just enough pitching—really, I’m not sure they could have gotten another out—to hold off the Nationals in the NLDS. Now, with just one day off, the staff is supposed to recuperate and reset itself to tangle with a club that has been chilling since Monday, won 104 games this year, and has homefield advantage as well as Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish? This would be a much tougher pick were both teams rested and at full strength. But one of them isn’t.

