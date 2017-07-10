2017 Home Run Derby: How to Watch Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on TV, Via Live Stream

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees’ rookie sensation, takes his laser-guided missiles to Marlins Park on Monday night for the MLB Home Run Derby.

For Judge, who has 30 homers on the season, it’s a chance to let loose away from the pressures of the American League playoff race—not that his performances in the first half of the season have given away many signs of tension.

For Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins slugger with 26 dingers in 2017, it’s an opportunity for back-to-back titles, and to honor Jose Fernandez.

Trending: Where Is It Illegal to Be Gay in Africa?

Judge and Stanton figure as the favorites, although a host of contenders in their first derbies line up to give those two a contest. Among them is Cody Bellinger, the best hitter on the L.A. Dodgers, the team with the best record in baseball.

There could also be a challenge for Judge from his own team. Gary Sanchez, the Yankees’ catcher, is one of the participants although his selection has been criticized. "Gary shouldn't be there,'' said Logan Morrison of the Tampa Bay Rays last week. "Gary's a great player, but he shouldn't be in the Home Run Derby."

ESPN will show the action, which is set to begin live at 8 p.m. EST. ESPN 2 has Spanish coverage while the Watch ESPN service will show a live stream for online viewers.

More from Newsweek