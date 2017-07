2017 Gold Cup full schedule, stadium info

The 2017 Gold Cup kicks off this weekend as the U.S. solely host the tournament for the 11th time in its 14 editions since 1991.

Bruce Arena has a youthful squad for the group stage, with Major League Soccer stars such as Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey held out when they can potentially be called-up for the knockout rounds. Until then, Dom Dwyer, Dax McCarty, Matt Besler and Brad Guzan will lead the U.S. as they search for a first Gold Cup trophy since 2013.

Below is a look at the schedules, stadiums and more for the tournament which will take place across 14 U.S. cities from July 7-26.

Group schedule

Group A

July 7: French Guiana vs. Canada – Red Bull Arena, Harrison – 7 p.m. ET

July 7: Hondruas vs. Costa Rica – Red Bull Arena, Harrison – 9 p.m. ET

July 11: Costa Rica vs. Canada – BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston – 7:30 p.m. ET

July 11: Honduras vs. French Guiana – BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston – 10 p.m. ET

July 14: Costa Rica vs. French Guiana – Toyota Stadium, Frisco – 7:30 p.m. ET

July 14: Canada vs. Honduras – Toyota Stadium, Frisco – 10 p.m. ET

Group B

July 8: United States vs. Panama – Nissan Stadium, Nashville – 4:30 p.m. ET

July 8: Martinique vs. Nicaragua – Nissan Stadium, Nashville – 7 p.m. ET

July 12: Panama vs. Nicaragua – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – 6:30 p.m. ET

July 12: United States vs. Martinique – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa – 8:30 p.m. ET

July 15: Panama vs. Martinique – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland – 4:30 p.m. ET

July 15: Nicaragua vs. United States – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland – 7 p.m. ET

Group C

July 9: Curacao vs. Jamaica – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego – 7 p.m. ET

July 9: Mexico vs. El Salvador – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego – 9 p.m. ET

July 13: El Salvador vs. Curacao – Sports Authority Field, Denver – 8 p.m. ET

July 13: Mexico vs. Jamaica – Sports Authority Field, Denver – 10 p.m. ET

July 16: Jamaica vs. El Salvador – Alamodome, San Antonio – 6 p.m. ET

July 16: Curacao vs. Mexico – Alamodome, San Antonio – 8 p.m. ET

Knockout schedule

Quarterfinals

July 19: Winner Group A vs. Runner up Group B – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – 6 p.m. ET (Match 19)

July 19: Winner Group B vs. Third place Group A/C – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – 9 p.m. ET (Match 20)

July 20: Winner Group C vs. Third place Group A/B – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale – 7:30 p.m. ET (Match 21)

July 20 Runner up Group C vs. Runner Up A – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale – 10 p.m. ET (Match 22)

Semifinals

July 22: Winner Match 19 vs. Winner Match 20 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington – 9:30 p.m. ET (Match 23)

July 22: Winner Match 21 vs. Winner Match 22 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena – 8:30 p.m. ET (Match 24)

Final

July 26: Winner Match 23 vs. Winner Match 24 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara – 9:30 p.m. ET

