2017 fantasy war room: Fantasy football advice from experts to get lineups ready Week 3

It’s time for another Sunday of football! Week 3 got going with a wildly entertaining Thursday Night Football contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. We return for a Sunday that we hope can be at least half as entertaining.

The SB Nation Fantasy War Room will be live today until 1 p.m. ET, answering all your fantasy football questions. If you can’t see the comments at the bottom of the article, click here. The War Room is running from 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Today’s war room will feature fantasy analyst Zachary Senvisky answering questions. Drop in the comments with any questions you have to get ready for your fantasy drafts and the 2017 fantasy football season!

