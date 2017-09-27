2017 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Center

Dominate your fantasy hockey draft by adding these centers to the top of your cheat sheet. Check out the best players and sleepers before putting together your draft strategy.

The 2017-18 fantasy hockey season is fast approaching, which means it's time to break down positional rankings, find sleepers and busts, and add everything to your draft cheat sheet. Our center rankings are a good place to start when developing your draft strategy.

As a general rule of thumb, the most important (and often deepest) position in any format is center. Of the top-20 scorers in the NHL last season, nine played predominantly at center. There could have been even more centers at the top of the scoring list if it wasn't for injuries.

These days, a lot of coaches are asking centers to play deeper in their own zone. That hurts their fantasy value. However, the center remains the top playmaker on most NHL teams, so offense is usually generated down the middle of the ice. This year is no different.

Interchangeable as they may be, the world's two best hockey players are pivots and likely will go 1-2 in your draft. By the end of Round 2, the names you see below will be long gone. It will be important to make a point of drafting these guys early so as you won't have to scramble to fill the center position with scraps.

We'll update this list in response to injuries, trades and other transactions that could affect a player's value before the season begins Oct. 4.

2017 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Center

Jack Eichel, Sabres — The Sabres' franchise center enters his third NHL campaign ready to challenge the point-per-game threshold.

Connor McDavid, Oilers — He is widely considered to be the best player in the NHL now, and already has a scoring title at 20 years of age. Sidney Crosby, Penguins — If McDavid is not the best player in the league, then the honor remains with 'Sid the Kid' (now a man at age 30). Evgeni Malkin, Penguins — Crosby's runningmate is always among the league leaders in points per game. He has to stay healthy. John Tavares, Islanders — Will he stay or will he go? The Islanders' franchise center enters the final season of his contract highly motivated. Leon Draisaitl, Oilers — The talented German playmaker is to McDavid what Malkin is to Sidney Crosby with Pittsburgh. Steven Stamkos, Lightning — The Lightning captain should be healthy again, so do not be surprised if he scores the most goals from this list. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs — Sophomore Matthews should follow up his Calder trophy campaign with more production across the board. 2017 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Center Jack Eichel, Sabres — The Sabres' franchise center enters his third NHL campaign ready to challenge the point-per-game threshold. Mark Scheifele, Jets — He surprised many last season by placing seventh in NHL scoring. Everybody now knows Scheifele is good. Tyler Seguin, Stars — One of the keys to Seguin's success is a high shots-on-goal volume (he placed fourth in the NHL in SOG in '16-17).

