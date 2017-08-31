2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Wide Receivers

Hitting on the right fantasy football sleepers is a difficult task regardless of the position, but wide receiver can be especially daunting on draft day because of all the options. Unlike running back, where you know you're drafting backups, WRs can trick you because many of the players are technically starters. You can talk yourself into putting almost anyone on your cheat sheet, and your draft strategy can be altered because of this.

Running back is notorious for having players come out of nowhere to be highly ranked guys by the end of the year, and while receiver is a little more predictable at the top, it's not shocking to see the biggest sleepers be total surprises. Last year, Terrelle Pryor, Tyrell Williams, Rishard Matthews, and Tyreek Hill had pretty low visibility on draft day. Owners were checking for Saints rookie Michael Thomas and maybe Davante Adams, but it's unlikely anyone was expecting top-10 finishes. All told, those six guys finished among the top-18 receivers in standard leagues.

Trying to predict those types of meteoric rises is more trouble than it's worth, but finding undervalued guys who could go from fringe WR3 to a solid WR2 or from barely draftable to legit WR3 is certainly possible. The list below contains a few different types of potential WR sleepers, and you can bet more will come into focus as the preseason wears on.

DeVante Parker, Dolphins. Parker had some sleeper buzz heading into last season, but he ultimately disappointed, posting two or fewer catches five times. He managed two 100-yard games and four TDs, but consistency was an elusive ghost for him. With Jay Ajayi breaking out and target-hog Jarvis Landry still in tow, there's no singular reason to expect things to change this year, but Parker clearly improved from Year 1 to Year 2 (30 more catches, 250 more yards) and he seemed to be more trusted by Dolphins' coaches as the season went on. The "Year 3 Breakout" is a popular fantasy theory, and while there's not hard evidence to support it, Parker is the type of athletically gifted, big-play receiver who seems poised for better things. If he can eat into Kenny Stills' production from last year (726 yards, nine TDs), which he should, his numbers could really jump. (Update: The change from Ryan Tannehill to Jay Cutler isn't necessarily a plus for Parker, but we know Cutler looks to throw deep and let his big receivers go up and make plays. As long as Cutler isn't totally washed up, Parker's upside remains the same.)

Martavis Bryant, Steelers. Bryant is the type of guy who could actually get overvalued once drafts start, but we put him on this list to remind you that after a one-year ban for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, the troubled Steelers' receiver has been reinstated and is expected to start opposite Antonio Brown. Bryant posted 15 total TDs in just 21 games in 2014 and '15, averaging 17.3 yards per catch along the way. He reportedly put on 10 pounds of muscle to his 6-4 frame, making him even more imposing in the red zone. There's obvious risk here, both in the form of Bryant getting suspended for the season at any point and the uncertainty involved with a player who's sat out a year, but the upside is obvious in Pittsburgh's high-powered passing attack. Bryant has a real chance to finish the year as a top-10 wideout.

Corey Coleman, Browns. Coleman didn't exactly have a sterling offseason, narrowly avoiding assault charges and missing offseason training programs because of a hamstring injury. After sitting out six games last year because of a hand injury, there might be more red flags than positives. Still, Coleman's explosiveness can't be denied, and with Terrelle Pryor (and his 140 targets) in Washington and Gary Barnidge (and his 82 targets) on the free agent market, Coleman is the longest tenured of the Browns' receiving corps. Inconsistency could still be an issue, but a healthy Coleman should see a big improvement from Year 1.

MORE: FREE Fantasy Football Draft Guide from Fantasy Alarm

Jamison Crowder, Redskins. Crowder finished last season with a whimper, catching just nine passes for 80 yards over the final four games, but prior to that, he was one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL. In each of the eight games leading up to that late-season slide, Crowder had at least 8.8 fantasy points, scoring a touchdown in all but two games. The addition of Pryor might have some overlooking Crowder, but with DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon out of town, the door is open for Crowder to be a major contributor in both PPR and standard leagues.

