2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Tight Ends

Consistent and durable tight ends are hard to find in today’s NFL. By the end of the season, every fantasy football team usually ends up with multiple TEs on the roster due to injuries (Rob Gronkowski) or fallen expectations (Coby Fleener), which makes finding a sleeper tight end all the more important on draft day.

With such a small group of elite TEs, more than likely you’ll have to draft one or two lower-ranked players and hope you come up with someone who has a breakout season. Tampa's Cameron Brate was a surprise last year and became a top-eight TE in standard leagues, and Martellus Bennett took advantage of Gronk's multiple injuries en route to a bounce-back season. It’s almost a guarantee that more than one sleeper will break out this year, but it’s not a guarantee he’ll be on your team. So, it's time to dive deep into the pool and find that sleeper TE.

This year, we have our eye on many players looking to improve upon last year’s success, get back to their lofty expectations, or make a splash out of nowhere.

2017 Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers





Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

The rookie may have been behind Antonio Gates on the depth chart last year, but that didn’t prevent Henry from having a breakout season and tying for the league lead in touchdowns among TEs (8). This year, he's expected to move up the depth chart, and you should do the same with Henry in your rankings.

Gates is 37, and Old Man Father Time is creeping up on him. The Chargers have been looking for the future Hall-of-Famer’s replacement, and Henry seems to be the guy. He was the top 10 in TE fantasy points last year, finishing only a couple shy Gates despite receiving 38 fewer targets. He will get more playing time and more targets this year, which should translate into more receptions, more yards, and most importantly more fantasy points.

Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints

Almost immediately, Fleener was scratched off, thrown away, forgotten, and left for dead after his disappointing 2016 season. Following Benjamin Watson’s success replacing Jimmy Graham in 2015, Fleener was expected to come in and do even better last year. Instead, he did worse.

He still managed to finish with 50 receptions, 631 yards and four touchdowns (one rushing), placing him 13th among TEs in standard leagues. Right now, Fleener’s stock could not be any lower for a tight end in a prolific offense, but there’s no reason to believe it will stay low.

Brandin Cooks, now in New England, and his 117 targets will have to be redistributed elsewhere, and it’s possible Fleener could see a majority of those targets in an offense that likes to use the tight end position profusely. He also had 18 targets in the red zone, seventh-most among TEs last year. When everyone else is leaving him for dead, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give him a second chance at life.

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

With Dwayne Allen in New England, Doyle is the main guy at tight end for the Colts. After four years playing backup to Fleener and Allen, Doyle got to start in 14 games last season and posted career highs in almost every major statistical category.

Even as the second guy in the depth chart last year, he had more targets, receptions, yards, touchdowns and red-zone targets than Allen in the same amount of starts. Allen’s departure means Doyle will get a chance to increase the production from last year that gave him a TE14 ranking in standard leagues.

Andrew Luck loves to throw and throw often, and he targets tight ends just as much as his other positions. Last year, he targeted tight ends on 27 percent of his throws, third highest in the NFL. If the Colts weak offensive line can protect Luck and keep him healthy the whole season, Doyle has a chance to rule.

C.J. Fiedorowicz, Houston Texans

The Texans play in an offense that lives off the success of its tight ends.Combined, the tight ends actually equaled the touchdowns of the wide receivers in 2016, and toward the end of the season, Fiedorowicz began to separate himself from Ryan Griffin.

Fiedorowicz could start off the season getting a bump in targets, and if his quarterback play is remotely better than last year, he could easily improve upon last year's TE17 ranking. Just a slight bump in receptions could’ve easily jumped him into the top 12 tight ends in PPR leagues.

