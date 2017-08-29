The 2017 Fantasy Football All-Sleeper Team

We've already written up an All Boom-or-Bust Team, and now we're moving to our All-Sleeper Team. For fantasy football owners, finding sleepers is often the best part of the draft. Hitting the jackpot on a breakout player and the bragging rights that follow can almost make up for the fact you still lost your league. If you want to change your fate, update your cheat sheets and rankings with these players.

We have well-known names who go from fringe studs to absolute studs (Marcus Mariota), no-name rookies who might become household names (Cooper Kupp), forgotten big-name players (Pierre Garcon), and others who run the gamut of simply "underrated" to "out-of-nowhere late-round steals".

All the average draft positions (ADP) listed in this article are from FantasyPros, and these players have a chance to really surpass their current rankings. If you find yourself able to pick one or two of these guys, you probably won't be disappointed by the end of the season. And now, we present our 2017 All-Sleeper Team.





2017 Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleeper





Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

In his rookie year, Mariota was a matchup-based fantasy QB. In his sophomore season, he was a fringe QB1. This year, Mariota, with an average ADP at 72, could very well play like he should’ve been drafted in the 50s or even closer to the top-tier QBs.

In the first 12 weeks of the season, he scored at least 20 points nine times and finished in the top-10 among QBs that week seven times. A shaky ending that included two games against the top-two fantasy defenses and then a broken leg knocked him out of the top-10 at the season’s end, but he was projected to finish in the top seven if it wasn't for his injury early into the Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars.

The Titans added Eric Decker, fifth-overall pick Corey Davis, and third-round pick Taywan Taylor to bolster a receiving corps that already included Rishard Matthews and tight end Delanie Walker, and they have a strong receiving back in DeMarco Murray. Each year, Mariota has grown tremendously, and his future as a quarterback in the NFL continues to look brighter. Mariota could break out from outside top-10 into a top-five, must-start QB.

2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Running Back

Bilal Powell, New York Jets

The Jets offense was pretty atrocious last year -- and it could be worse this year. But when everyone is dropping stock in the Jets’ offensive players, you shouldn't do the same with Powell.

Powell didn’t get the full starting role until late in the season, and he took off with it, scoring 20-plus points three of the final four games. Despite being second fiddle to Matt Forte nearly all year, he put together the 16th-best RB season in PPR leagues. Forte might start over Powell again this year, but Powell could receive more touches, both on the ground and in the air, and likely score more points.

Powell is being drafted behind C.J. Anderson, Ty Montgomery, and Tevin Coleman, all running backs who could just as easily regress rather than improve upon last year’s seasons. Powell will rise past his No. 26 RB ranking, which he did last year as a backup for most of the year. If Powell can manage a top-20 season as a backup on a dreadful offense, there’s no reason he can’t do it with more playing time.

Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers

How long will a wide receiver converted to a running back last for the Packers this year? It worked last year for a short period of time, but it's hard to imagine that Montgomery will hold his No. 1 spot at the depth chart for the entire season. If anyone overtakes him, it will likely be the rookie out of BYU.

Williams is more than just the handcuff to Montgomery. He should be drafted on his own merits given his relatively low ADP (131). On a high-powered Packers offense, Williams is worth the late-round flier, especially if he ends up as the Packers' primary back. Williams shined for BYU, rushing for 3,901 yards and scoring 35 touchdowns in 45 career games, and he’s been shining in training camp.

In PPR leagues, Williams isn’t as valuable, since Montgomery will likely handle the receiving duties even if Williams takes the lead-back role. But he could push Montgomery for goal-line carries and eventually for most of the rushing attempts.

