The 2017 Fantasy Football All-Sleeper Team

We've already written up an All Boom-or-Bust Team, and now we're moving to our All-Sleeper Team. For fantasy football owners, finding sleepers is often the best part of the draft. Hitting the jackpot on a breakout player and the bragging rights that follow can almost make up for the fact you still lost your league. If you want to change your fate, update your cheat sheets and rankings with these players.
We have well-known names who go from fringe studs to absolute studs (Marcus Mariota), no-name rookies who might become household names (Cooper Kupp), forgotten big-name players (Pierre Garcon), and others who run the gamut of simply "underrated" to "out-of-nowhere late-round steals".
All the average draft positions (ADP) listed in this article are from FantasyPros, and these players have a chance to really surpass their current rankings. If you find yourself able to pick one or two of these guys, you probably won't be disappointed by the end of the season. And now, we present our 2017 All-Sleeper Team.
2017 Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleeper
Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans
In his rookie year, Mariota was a matchup-based fantasy QB. In his sophomore season, he was a fringe QB1. This year, Mariota, with an average ADP at 72, could very well play like he should’ve been drafted in the 50s or even closer to the top-tier QBs.
In the first 12 weeks of the season, he scored at least 20 points nine times and finished in the top-10 among QBs that week seven times. A shaky ending that included two games against the top-two fantasy defenses and then a broken leg knocked him out of the top-10 at the season’s end, but he was projected to finish in the top seven if it wasn't for his injury early into the Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars.
The Titans added Eric Decker, fifth-overall pick Corey Davis, and third-round pick Taywan Taylor to bolster a receiving corps that already included Rishard Matthews and tight end Delanie Walker, and they have a strong receiving back in DeMarco Murray. Each year, Mariota has grown tremendously, and his future as a quarterback in the NFL continues to look brighter. Mariota could break out from outside top-10 into a top-five, must-start QB.
2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Running Back
Bilal Powell, New York Jets
The Jets offense was pretty atrocious last year -- and it could be worse this year. But when everyone is dropping stock in the Jets’ offensive players, you shouldn't do the same with Powell.
Powell didn’t get the full starting role until late in the season, and he took off with it, scoring 20-plus points three of the final four games. Despite being second fiddle to Matt Forte nearly all year, he put together the 16th-best RB season in PPR leagues. Forte might start over Powell again this year, but Powell could receive more touches, both on the ground and in the air, and likely score more points.
Powell is being drafted behind C.J. Anderson, Ty Montgomery, and Tevin Coleman, all running backs who could just as easily regress rather than improve upon last year’s seasons. Powell will rise past his No. 26 RB ranking, which he did last year as a backup for most of the year. If Powell can manage a top-20 season as a backup on a dreadful offense, there’s no reason he can’t do it with more playing time.
Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers
How long will a wide receiver converted to a running back last for the Packers this year? It worked last year for a short period of time, but it's hard to imagine that Montgomery will hold his No. 1 spot at the depth chart for the entire season. If anyone overtakes him, it will likely be the rookie out of BYU.
Williams is more than just the handcuff to Montgomery. He should be drafted on his own merits given his relatively low ADP (131). On a high-powered Packers offense, Williams is worth the late-round flier, especially if he ends up as the Packers' primary back. Williams shined for BYU, rushing for 3,901 yards and scoring 35 touchdowns in 45 career games, and he’s been shining in training camp.
In PPR leagues, Williams isn’t as valuable, since Montgomery will likely handle the receiving duties even if Williams takes the lead-back role. But he could push Montgomery for goal-line carries and eventually for most of the rushing attempts.
2017 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers
Pierre Garcon, San Francisco 49ers
Garcon quietly finished in the top-25 for WRs in PPR leagues with the Redskins last year, and as the main guy -- the only guy really -- in San Francisco now, he has the ability to match or surpass it, even though his ADP is much, much lower than it was last year.
Despite sharing targets with Jordan Reed, Jamison Crowder and DeSean Jackson, Garcon put together a strong, and now he will be battling for targets with Jermaine Kerley and Marquise Goodwin. Who? Of course, his QB situation has done a 180 from Kirk Cousins to Brian Hoyer, but Hoyer had some statistical success with the Bears and Cameron Meredith last year. There's no reason to suspect he can’t do the same with Garcon in a revamped offensive system under new head coach and former Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan.
Garcon’s highest value is in PPR leagues, where his sheer number of targets will boost his receptions. But at the same time, let’s not forget he can put up big receiving yards At an average ADP of 96, Garcon has great sleeper value with the ability to produce a top-25 fantasy season yet again.
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Every year, there’s a rookie from Nowhere State who rises from the ashes and becomes a legitimate stud for fantasy football. Last year, you could argue it was Tyreek Hill out of the University of West Alabama. This year, it could be Kupp.
The rookie from Eastern Washington broke the all-time FCS record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, and although we shouldn’t expect him to break the NFL records for those, he seems destined to have a breakout campaign. The chemistry between him and quarterback Jared Goff looked great during the preseason, with Kupp catching six of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in one game despite newly-acquired Sammy Watkins being on the field. In two preseason games, he ended with eight catches for 105 yards, all from Goff.
With an average ADP of 165, Kupp is falling into the rounds right before the kickers and D/STs are drafted. Kupp’s ceiling is worth much more than that, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to draft him earlier than his ADP.
Robby Anderson, New York Jets
See you later, Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker, Quincy Enuwa and 254 targets. Hello, Robby Anderson.
It may be a bold strategy to take two Jets players with how bad many project their offense to be, but Anderson has the all the signs pointing to him being a top-notch sleeper pick based on volume of targets and the other offensive pieces. Anderson slides into the No. 1 receiver, and behind him is a mish-mash of rookies and journeymen trying to make a name for themselves. In his rookie season, Anderson had the third-most targets on the team, catching 42 passes for 587 receiving yards and two touchdowns. All those numbers are expected to soar with the three aforementioned starters long gone.
Even though Anderson plays for the weak Jets offense, his QB, Josh McCown, isn’t all that bad. In fact, he had some bright spots last year with the Browns, throwing for over 300 yards in two of his three starts. The Jets will likely be playing behind almost the entire season, forcing McCown to the throw the ball constantly and probably to Anderson most of the time. With an average ADP of 180, a team’s No. 1 WR, no matter how bad the offense is, becomes a must-have pick that late.
2017 Fantasy Football Tight End Sleeper
Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts
Doyle’s early-season success will be contingent on when Andrew Luck (shoulder) gets back onto the field, but once that happens, it should be smooth sailing for Doyle owners.
Even with Dwayne Allen in the mix last season, Doyle posted career highs in almost every major statistical category, and he had more targets, receptions, yards, touchdowns and red-zone targets than Allen in the same amount of starts. With Allen gone, Doyle will have a chance to surpass his TE14 rating last year and crack the top 10, maybe even further.
Luck and the Colts offense incorporate TEs into their passing game often, throwing to them 27 percent of the time last year (third-most in NFL), and Doyle and Luck already have a strong chemistry together after last year's success. Because his early production is dependent on Luck’s return, his ADP might take an even bigger a hit, but in the long term (realistically by Week 3), Doyle will be worth it.
2017 Fantasy Football Defense Sleeper
Carolina Panthers
After a top-three D/ST finish in 2015, the Panthers D/ST fell hard outside the top 10 at 13th last season. The departure of Josh Norman and Luke Kuechly’s injury, among other reasons, most certainly did not help, but Carolina has a real chance to bounce back this year.
The Panthers added Julius Peppers to help the line (7.5 sacks last year) and Captain Munnerlyn and Mike Adams in the secondary. Adams had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries for the Colts last year, and Munnerlyn was one of the most important players in the strong Vikings secondary. Playing the Falcons and Saints twice, the Panthers have some games to avoid, but they also start the season strong with potentially easy matchups against the Bills and 49ers.
The Panthers are a strong candidate to return to their former glory as a top-five defense. The pieces are all there, and it's just a matter of the Panthers putting it all together.
