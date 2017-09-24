2017 Fantasy Football Running Back Handcuffs Chart

If you don't have a list of every team's running back handcuff, then you're not yet ready to attack the waiver wire. Get to know all the potential backups, sleepers and rookie breakouts.

It's sad but true -- running back handcuffs are a necessary evil when it comes to playing fantasy football in 2017. Having a list of RB handcuffs always at your ready is a good way to find sleepers and breakout players, and owning a few backups, even if they're not your starter's backup, is always a good strategy. Knowing every team's handcuff is imperative as you try to navigate the waiver wire and make free agent pickups.

Depth charts can change in a hurry, which is why we'll be be constantly updating this list. Keep in mind, there are always several unsettled situations and position battles so it's important to remember these are just projections. NFL coaches are known to have favorites and do surprising things with playing time distribution, especially when factoring in matchups.

It's also important to remember that some players, namely receiving backs (Theo Riddick, Darren Sproles, etc.), might not become a traditional starter if the guy above them on the depth chart gets hurt. Still, they should see more touches and ultimately have more value than the new "RB1", which is why some of them are listed as handcuffs.

We'll do our best to stay on top of every situation. Check back often for updates!

2017 fantasy football running back handcuffs

Team Projected Starter Projected Handcuff Arizona Cardinals^ Chris Johnson Andre Ellington/Kerwynn Williams Atlanta Falcons Devonta Freeman Tevin Coleman Baltimore Ravens Buck Allen Terrance West Buffalo Bills LeSean McCoy Mike Tolbert Carolina Panthers J. Stewart/C. McCaffrey* Cameron Artis-Payne Chicago Bears Jordan Howard Tarik Cohen* Cincinnati Bengals Jeremy Hill Joe Mixon*/Giovani Bernard Cleveland Browns Isaiah Crowell Duke Johnson Jr. Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Alfred Morris Denver Broncos C.J. Anderson Jamaal Charles Detroit Lions Ameer Abdullah T. Riddick/D. Washington Green Bay Packers Ty Montgomery Jamaal Williams* Houston Texans Lamar Miller D'Onta Foreman* Indianapolis Colts Frank Gore Robert Turbin/Marlon Mack* Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette* Chris Ivory/T.J. Yeldon Kansas City Chiefs Kareem Hunt* Charcandrick West Los Angeles Chargers Melvin Gordon Branden Oliver Los Angeles Rams Todd Gurley Malcolm Brown Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi Damien Williams Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook* Latavius Murray New England Patriots Mike Gillislee R. Burkhead/J. White/D. Lewis New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram Adrian Peterson/Alvin Kamara* New York Giants Paul Perkins Orleans Darkwa/Shane Vereen New York Jets M. Forte/B. Powell Elijah McGuire* Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch D. Washington/J. Richard Philadelphia Eagles D. Sproles/Wendell Smallwood LeGarrette Blount Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell James Conner* San Francisco 49ers Carlos Hyde Matt Breida* Seattle Seahawks Chris Carson* Thomas Rawls Tampa Bay Buccaneers^ Jacquizz Rodgers Charles Sims Tennessee Titans DeMarco Murray Derrick Henry Washington Redskins Rob Kelley Samaje Perine*

*Rookie

Cardinals^ Starter David Johnson (wrist) is out until at least early December

Buccaneers^ Starter Doug Martin (suspension) is out until Week 5

