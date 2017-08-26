2017 Fantasy Football Rankings Tiers, Draft Strategy: Quarterbacks

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league; fantasy football leagues really aren't. Despite quarterbacks traditionally being the highest point scorers in standard formats, it's likely that many in your league will follow a similar draft strategy: Don't draft a QB before the third round. More will likely wait much longer before looking at the quarterback section of their cheat sheet and trying to figure out how low in their rankings tiers they're willing to go.

Wide receivers and running backs are a premium in fantasy football, and they're taken off the board immediately in the first two rounds. Rob Gronkowski might go in there, as well, but chances are, you won't see much other than RBs and WRs. You could see a QB or two go in that range depending on your scoring system, but most won't be deciding on a quarterback until later.

2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200



Below, we offer our version of the five possible routes to drafting quarterback that can take you to your destination of becoming a fantasy football champion.





Who are the best 2017 fantasy football quarterbacks?





Many disagree with drafting a quarterback early, but at the same time, who can fault you for drafting a quarterback who ends up in the top five in fantasy points at the end of the season?

It's true that you don't necessarily need a "must-start" QB on draft day, and it's also true that you can wait and wait and wait further down the line to find a suitable QB. Not to mention, whoever you wind up with could very well could have a great season and reach the status of "must-start" QB. However, it's also just as likely that the longer you wait for a QB, the more likely you wind up with a guy who doesn't score as many points as your opponent's.

When you get a QB in the Tier-1 level, you're basically erasing two worries off your board. One, you don't have to battle it out on waiver wire for someone who just had a big week or someone with a favorable upcoming matchup against the Saints or Browns. Your QB is a threat for 300 yards and three touchdowns no matter the matchup or environment. Second, you don't have to worry about using a roster spot for a backup QB outside of one week.

Another perk of drafting a bona-fide stud at the quarterback position is that it minimizes early-round risk. Injuries are extremely prevalent in WRs and RBs, and each year there are always multiple busts among the second- and third-round draft slots. In addition, most RBs and WRs after the first and second rounds are at least somewhat dependent upon their QB. Major injuries to QBs like Tom Brady's ACL tear in 2008 aren't very common, and the best QBs aren't as dependent on their supporting cast.

Although you don't necessarily need the highest scoring quarterback every week, you do need one of the highest scoring quarterbacks most weeks. If you feel the need to draft a bona-fide stud QB, our Tier-1 QBs are the ones you should go after.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

3. Tom Brady, New England Patriots





DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet





2017 Fantasy Football Tiers: Second-Tier QBs





So, maybe you don't like the idea of betting all your money on one player. That's perfectly fine because we're at the option that most prefer -- drafting two good QBs and playing the matchup.

The quarterbacks in this tier are pretty dependable -- some have even finished the season as the top fantasy quarterback in the past -- but they still could have consistency issues, and a tough matchup can bring dire consequences to your fantasy team that week.

With this strategy, you minimize the opportunity cost of using a high-round pick at QB while giving yourself the chance of still getting an elite guy and avoiding tough matchups.

These quarterbacks have high ceilings, but they've definitely experienced their fair share of poor seasons. Newton was the top QB in 2015 by a landslide, but he was 17th last year. Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck and Matt Ryan have been inside the top five and outside the top 12 at least once in the past three years.

Playing matchups will require a little bit of extra research each week. For example, Marcus Mariota struggled mightily against tough matchups last season, scoring single-digit points multiple times. Conversely, he torched bad defenses, scoring 25-plus four times in standard leagues.

Read More