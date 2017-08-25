2017 Fantasy Football Rankings Tiers: Wide receiver draft strategy

Putting together a draft strategy for wide receivers is always difficult. It feels like the deepest position in fantasy football because there are so many options, but given how many WRs each team needs, the choices can dry up pretty quickly. Having rankings tiers can help you avoid getting stuck on the wrong end of a receiver run, but it can just as easily cause you to ignore the rest of your cheat sheet and reach for sleepers who could be available a couple rounds later.

Because wide receiver is such a volatile position, it's tough to really define rankings tiers. It's obviously very subjective, and once the season starts, so much is going to come down to weekly matchups. Still, that's not going to stop us from trying to figure out where the drop-offs occur. Often, "risk" is the main reason a player with big upside might be discounted, but let's face it -- who isn't risky? After DeAndre Hopkins' collapse last year, we know anything can happen.

You might disagree with some of our "risk assessments", but the general idea of getting at least one stud receiver early and looking for value throughout the draft remains the same. Just how aggressive you want to be usually comes down to how strongly you feel about a certain player -- or how apathetic you feel about players at other positions.

You could make a case that Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr. are slightly above the rest, but considering Mike Evans and Jordy Nelson actually finished last year as Nos. 1 and 2 in standard leagues, we're confident grouping all of them in Tier 1. All six of these receivers could/should go in the first round.

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers

2. Julio Jones, Falcons

3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

4. A.J. Green, Bengals

5. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

6. Jordy Nelson, Packers











The Tier 2 receivers are all capable WR1s, but there's just something about them -- injury concerns (Sammy Watkins, Alshon Jeffery), new roles (Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas), lack of TDs (T.Y. Hilton, Amari Cooper), disappointing 2016's (DeAndre Hopkins, Allen Robinson), shaky QBs (Demaryius Thomas) -- that knocks them down a slight peg. There's a good chance at least a couple of these guys will slip to the third round, which means someone in your league is going to get great value on their WR1 or have a solid 1-2 punch with their first two receivers. Either route is fine.

7. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

8. Dez Bryant, Cowboys

9. Amari Cooper, Raiders

10. Michael Thomas, Saints

11. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

12. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

13. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

14. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

15. Brandin Cooks, Patriots

16. Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers

17. Allen Robinson, Jaguars

18. Sammy Watkins, Rams























2017 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Tier 3





And here is where wide receiver gets weird. Our Tier 3 features potential breakouts (Tyreek Hill, Martavis Bryant, DeVante Parker), dependable vets with limited ceilings (Emmanuel Sanders, Larry Fitzgerald), and guys who are better in PPR leagues (Julian Edelman, Jarvis Landry). Most people would feel comfortable with at least the top half of this group as his or her WR2, but you'd obviously prefer these guys to be your WR3. Even someone coming off a big year like Davante Adams is still a bit of a question mark.

Which guys you pick really depends on the makeup of your team to that point. If you're looking for a WR2 from this group, you'll probably opt for the higher ceiling first since you'll ultimately be targeting two of these guys anyway. If you're looking for a WR3, you might go for someone you know is going to get catches and yards. Really, though, you can go either way, because there are plenty of upside picks who will be available later on, too. These guys will probably start coming off the board in the fourth round, and some will last into the seventh, so if you want to grab RBs and a TE early, you can still land three good WRs.

19. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

20. Terrelle Pryor, Redskins

21. Donte Moncrief, Colts

22. Michael Crabtree, Raiders

23. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

24. DeVante Parker, Dolphins

25. Davante Adams, Packers

26. Martavis Bryant, Steelers

27. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins

28. Keenan Allen, Chargers

29. Julian Edelman, Patriots

30. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

31. Golden Tate, Lions

32. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

33. Willie Snead, Saints

34. Jeremy Maclin, Ravens

35. Jordan Matthews, Bills

































