2017 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back

1. David Johnson, Cardinals. Johnson had over 100 total yards in every game leading up to Week 17 last year. He failed to score in five of those contests, but he had multiple TDs eight times. Johnson's all-around consistency and ability to produced on the ground and through the air makes him the safest top overall pick.



2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers. Bell averaged 157 total yards per game last year -- about 24 more than Johnson. On that alone, you could argue Bell deserves to be the No. 1 overall pick, but for some reason, Bell has a tougher time finding the end zone. Bell was held scoreless in seven of 12 games last year, and in his 47-game career, he's averaged around 0.65 TDs/game. Compare that to David Johnson, who's averaged just over a touchdown per game in his 32-game career. A healthy, non-suspended Bell could put up monster numbers, but even this year, he's holding out of training camp. There just always seems to be a headache with Le'Veon, which is enough to keep him out of hte top spot.



3. LeSean McCoy, Bills. At 29, McCoy is getting up there in running back years, and with a new offensive scheme in Buffalo, it's possible he sees fewer touches this season. Still, it's tough to knock a guy who averaged 5.4 yards per carry last year and has a 4.7 ypc for his career. Touchdowns are a bit of a worry for McCoy, who had 14 last season but just 10 in 28 games in 2014 and '15. By no means is McCoy a "sure thing" as a first-round pick, but his track record as both a runner and receiver (50 receptions last year) is tough to top at this fickle position. It doesn't hurt that new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison was OC in Houston during Arian Foster's multi-faceted heyday and oversaw a Denver offense last year that ran just 82 fewer times than the Bills. That discrepancy is closer than it seems when you factor in than Tyrod Taylor had 56 more rushing attempts than Denver's QBs.



4. Jordan Howard, Bears. It's always risky trusting a running back in a John Fox offense. Sure, the running game is usually strong, but you never know who's going to get (or keep) the primary job. After rushing for 1,313 yards (5.2 ypc) as a rookie, Howard shouldn't have to worry about getting the job; keeping it is another story. For now, though, Howard looks to have all the makings of a stud back. His size (6-1 , 222 pounds) is an obvious plus, and every report this offseason seemed to be positive (speed training, corrective vision surgery, bigger role in passing game, etc.). How much of that actually means anything we don't know, but Howard should certainly be the focal point of Chicago's offense. While this could mean stacked defensive fronts, it should also mean a ton of touches. We think Howard is up to the task.



5. Jay Ajayi, Dolphins. Ajayi might be the toughest player to evaluate heading into this season. He had three 200-yard performances last year (all in games with 25-plus carries) but only one other game of even 80 yards. He was basically a non-factor as a receiver and only scored twice after Week 9. But those 200-yard outbursts did happen, and they show the upside Ajayi brings to the table. Even without Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins offense should be more settled in its second year under Adam Gase, and Ajayi's role is cemented, unlike the beginning of last year. He should be leaned on heavily in the early going, and it's pretty well proven that he produces when he gets a lot of touches.



6. Melvin Gordon, Chargers. After a disastrous rookie campaign, Gordon bounced back for an impressive sophomore season (1,416 total yards, 12 TDs). His 3.9 ypc is still a little unsightly, but considering he finished 10th in carries, fourth in red-zone carries, and eighth among starting RBs in targets, there's a lot to be positive about. The fact that former Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is now coaching the Chargers should only mean even higher usage for Gordon.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet



7. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars. The 6-1, 230-pound Fournette is the type of player who looks like a nightmare for opposing defenses. He certainly had his way with SEC foes in college, averaging 6.2 ypc and scoring 41 TDs in just 35 games. A high-ankle sprain plagued him during his final year at LSU, but he'll be ready to take over as the lead back in Jacksonville. It's still unclear how much, if at all, he'll play on third downs, but he should see the bulk of the carries and get heavy usage in the red zone. The Jaguars were fairly middle of the road last year in most rushing stats, but Fournette has the potential to change that in a hurry. It's unfair to call him "This Year's Zeke" because Jacksonville's offensive line isn't as strong as Dallas', but there's nothing wrong with making Fournette your second-round pick.

MORE:

2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 teams, 32 sleepers





8. Devonta Freeman, Falcons. Freeman has basically been an elite fantasy back the past two seasons, posting over 1,500 total yards and at least 13 TDs in each campaign. Still, last year's numbers seemed a little tougher to come by, as Tevin Coleman saw an increase in workload, particularly around the goal line. Coleman will still be an issue this season, and the loss of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan could affect the offense, as well. Talent-wise, Freeman can do it all, and despite his diminutive stature, he's proven he can handle 300-plus touches and goal-line carries. Still, expect some inconsistency again as Coleman gets his share.



9. Lamar Miller, Texans. Miller received a ton of hype heading into last season, and he ultimately disappointed despite putting up decent stats (1,261 total yards, six TDs in 14 games). Obviously, the lack of touchdowns is a big reason Miller seemed like a disappointment -- and that could easily change this year -- but there are still two big question marks that remain: Miller's durability and Houston's quarterback situation. Miller's workload and ability are the perfect mix for a stud fantasy back, but until he puts it all together for a season, he should be considered a low-end RB1, at best.



10. Todd Gurley, Rams. Gurley was one of the biggest busts of 2016. His ypc decreased from 4.8 to 3.2 from the year before, and his total TDs went from 10 to six. About the only positive was his involvement in the passing game (60 targets). It's fair to wonder if Gurley just isn't very good, but his expected heavy workload makes him a prime candidate for a big year. Many of last year's external problems still exist in L.A. (lack of offensive weapons, mediocre offensive line), but new coach Sean McVay did a good job maximizing production from his running backs last year as Washington's offensive coordinator (4.5 team ypc, 49 receptions for Chris Thompson). Gurley could once again have a sneaky good PPR season.



11. DeMarco Murray, Titans. Many doubted Murray after a disappointing 2015, but he more or less "held off" Derrick Henry and posted big numbers for the third time in the past four seasons. Injuries are a constant worry with Murray, and at 29, that isn't going to just go away, but he's basically been healthy for three straight years now, so Henry should viewed as the bigger threat to Murray's production. The second-year Alabama product has certainly been talked up this season, but Murray will likely get every opportunity to hold onto his job. Even if Henry gets more carries, Henry's ability as a receiver gives him up side every week.



12. Carlos Hyde, 49ers. Leading up to training camp, you would've really had to search to find a non-negative report about Hyde and his fit in new coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Soon after training camp started, it was nothing but praise for the veteran back. But, really, how do you assess a guy who will have his third different coach/scheme in the past three years and can't seem to stay on the field? The production was solid last year (1,151 total yards, nine TDs in 13 games), but Hyde will have to prove himself all over again. His receiving ability, which has never really been consistently utilized, could ultimately determine his value. We saw in Atlanta what decent receiving backs can do in a Shanahan offense. Hyde profiles as at least a two-down/goal-line back for the 49ers, which is enough for him to have a preseason top-15 ranking.



13. Dalvin Cook, Vikings. Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, and Christian McCaffrey are all in the top 20 of FantasyPros' early consensus rankings. Cook is still fairly high at No. 25, but he definitely seems like a "fourth fiddle" to those other three. However, he doesn't take a backseat when it comes to talent, and with free-agent signee Latavius Murray still recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Cook has a chance to run away with the starting job. There are concerns -- mainly, the Vikings' poor offensive line and Murray's potential to steal goal-line carries -- but Cook's receiving ability fits well with Sam Bradford's love of checking down. Either way, the potential is there for big things.



14. Isaiah Crowell, Browns. Crowell is a popular breakout candidate this season after turning in a solid 2016 (1,271 total yards, seven TDs). The Browns' offense has a new look, but, if anything, it could be worse than last year, and Duke Johnson is still around to play on third downs. Barring a big uptick in TDs, Crowell has a similar outlook heading into this season, but he's certainly on the radar as a consistent, every-week producer.



15. C.J. Anderson, Broncos. Anderson was talked up quite a bit by coach Vance Johnson this offseason, and after missing nine games last season because of a knee injury, he needs any bump he can get. If he is truly healthy, then he should be in good position to operate as Denver's primary back. Jamaal Charles has his own health/age issues, and Devontae Booker is nursing a broken wrist, so this is Anderson's job to lose. The 26-year-old was inconsistent in his seven games last year, much like the year before, but he found the end zone five times. His relatively high ranking here isn't necessarily a vote of confidence for him; rather, it shows how unreliable the RB position is.



16. LeGarrette Blount, Eagles. Blount goes from an optimal situation in New England (Patriots' workhorse/goal-line battering ram) to a big question mark in Philadelphia. Fantasy owners know they can't expect another 18 TDs, and Blount's 3.9 ypc doesn't exactly inspire confidence. It's not all bad for Blount, though. Philadelphia ranked 10th in rushing attempts last year, and while its 4.1 ypc isn't great, it also isn't terrible. Blount should get a decent amount of carries, especially around the goal line. Can he be successful outside of New England? He really hasn't been since his rookie year in Tampa in 2010, but he has a clear path to touches, which can't be said for most backs on this list.



17. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders. It's easy to forget that Lynch isn't simply "coming back after a year off" -- he missed nine games in 2015 because of a sports hernia and averaged just 3.8 ypc. Now 31, it's tough to know what to expect from him. He gets the benefit of the doubt because of his stellar track record and the presumption that he'll get around 200 carries and be a beast near the goal line for a high-powered offense, but there's a very real chance DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard get more touches than we expect and Lynch is a situational player. How he looks in preseason games could go a long way in determining his actual draft position.



18. Ty Montgomery, Packers. It's tough to fully trust a guy who converted from wide receiver just last year, but Montgomery looked the part of a do-it-all starting running back, averaging 5.9 ypc and hauling in 10 receptions in a game on multiple occasions. It's fair to question whether he can hold up for a full season, but at 6-0, 216 pounds, it's not as if he's undersized. Montgomery actually trained to be a running back this offseason, which only figures to help. Green Bay has a slew of rookies trying to take his place, including Jamaal Williams, but given the chance, there's a lot to like about Montgomery. Perhaps an underrated worry is his sickle-cell trait that made him a surprise inactive at one point last year, but Montgomery's upside in Green Bay's dynamic offense makes him worth the risk.



19. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys. With Elliott suspended for the first six games of the year, fantasy owners are in a tough spot. Last year, he rushed for at least 80 yards in every game from Weeks 2-16, getting at least 20 carries in all but one of those contests. He was almost as consistent as David Johnson and scored just four fewer touchdowns despite not playing at all in Week 17. We know he'll be a beast when active, but six games is almost half of the fantasy regular season. That's a long time to have someone just sitting on your bench. If Elliott gets his suspension reduced, he'll obviously move up in our rankings, but for now, he's an early-middle-round target, and if you draft him, it's almost imperative you get Darren McFadden a few rounds later.



20. Bilal Powell, Jets. Powell has always been a solid receiver, but he proved he could be a complete back in the absence of Matt Forte last year, posting 82 carries, 411 rushing yards, 21 receptions, 141 yards, and three touchdowns during the season's final four games. With seemingly no reason for the Jets to continue featuring the 31-year-old Forte, Powell has to a chance to really break out even if Forte gets the nominal Week 1 start.



21. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs. Spencer Ware methodically worked his way to 1,368 total yards last season, and while he only scored five touchdowns, he performed well enough that his starting job was thought to be safe heading into this season. But a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 of the preseason changed all that, and the talented rookie out of Toledo will get a chance to shine right away. His do-it-all senior season (262 carries, 41 receptions, 1,876 total yards) showcased his talent and versatility, and in the Chiefs offense, that can lead to legit production.



22. Mike Gillislee, Patriots. Over 148 carries the past two seasons in Buffalo, Gillislee averaged 5.7 yards per rush and scored 11 TDs. Now in New England, he's the favorite to "fill the LeGarrette Blount role," which could prove quite profitable considering Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 TDs last year. That's a bit much to expect from the 5-11, 219-pound Gillislee, but even as a two-down back in the Patriots' always unpredictable offense, he has a ton of upside.



23. Mark Ingram, Saints. The signing of Adrian Peterson and preseason buzz surrounding Alvin Kamara has many worried about Ingram, but coming off his best season, Ingram should have a firm hold on the starting job in Week 1. Ingram averaged 5.1 ypc last year and posted at least 46 receptions for the second straight season. He's quietly become a complete back, and in the Saints' offense, that should mean big things. The uncertainty surrounding playing time is really the only thing holding Ingram back.



24. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers. Like fellow rookie Mixon, McCaffrey has all kinds of upside but a somewhat uncertain role. McCaffrey can be a PPR beast right away, but Jonathan Stewart will likely see notably more carries, and along with Cam Newton, will likely see more goal-line carries, which limits McCaffrey's potential value. If Stewart gets hurt (certainly a possibility), McCaffrey could really shine, but if his rushing yards and touchdowns are capped, he can only be so valuable.



25. Joe Mixon, Bengals. Few backs have received as much hype as Mixon this offseason, which is somewhat surprising since the Bengals have two capable, young backs who have put up good numbers in the past. Mixon's ability isn't in question, not after he put up over 1,800 total yards and 15 total TDs in 12 games as a red-shirt sophomore at Oklahoma. The Bengals' offense is well suited for a multi-faceted guy like Mixon, but Jeremy Hill has a fairly established role as a goal-line back, and Gio Bernard, if healthy, can do all of the things Mixon can do as a receiver. Playing time will be everything for Mixon, and his ranking will fluctuate throughout the preseason based on reports from Bengals' camp. One thing to note is that at 6-1, 228 pounds, Mixon should be big enough to handle goal-line work, but it remains to be seen.



26. Paul Perkins, Giants. Perkins had a fairly non-descript rookie season, averaging just 4.1 ypc and failing to get into the end zone. He was better down the stretch, though, posting 309 yards on 69 carries (4.5 ypc). Perkins is slated to be New York's primary running back to open the season, but Shane Vereen is still going to play on third downs and it's unclear if Perkins will handle goal-line work. Trusting him as an RB2 is tough on draft day, but at least he has a clear path to playing time and the support of his coaches.



27. Tevin Coleman, Falcons. Coleman scored 11 TDs last year despite missing three games because of a hamstring injury, and there were times when it looked like he was the preferred option over Devonta Freeman. But Freeman out-produced Coleman by virtually every measure aside from yards per catch and maintained a steady presence around the goal line. Barring a Freeman injury, it seems unlikely that Coleman will simply jump him on the depth chart, but as we saw last year, Coleman can still get his. Coleman will need to be more consistent to take the next step in his fantasy development, but given the relatively weak state of running backs, Coleman can still be an RB2 most weeks.



28. Frank Gore, Colts. Yes, we're predicting a decline from the guy who never seems to decline. But at 34, it has to happen at some point, right? Gore produced over 1,200 total yards for the 11th-straight season last year, and he punctuated it by scoring eight TDs, his most since 2013. All signs point to him remaining the Colts' primary back again, but you're really testing Father Time by counting on Gore as even an RB2 this year. He certainly has the potential to fulfill that role, but he'll slow down at some point.



29. Rob Kelley, Redskins. Kelley looked great at times last year, but he ultimately finished with 4.2 ypc and touchdowns in just five of 14 games. By no means is his starting job secured, especially with rookie Samaje Perine challenging him. Kelley's conditioning has been talked up this offseason, and that could go a long way in determining just how much value Kelley has this year. Given Washington's effective run game last year (4.5 team ypc), Kelley is in a better situation than most realize.



30. Doug Martin, Buccaneers. Martin was a disaster in 2016, and he'll start this season with a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Many fantasy owners have probably sworn off Martin, but it's important to remember that he had 1,402 rushing yards just two years ago. Virtually every report this offseason about him has been glowing, and it's expected that he'll regain his starting job when he's eligible in Week 4. Obviously that can't be guaranteed, but assuming Martin starts the final 13 games, he can have plenty of fantasy value.



31. Jeremy Hill, Bengals. Hill has scored at least nine TDs in all three years he's been in the league, but he hasn't come close to the 5.1 ypc he averaged during his rookie year, posting 3.6 and 3.8 marks, respectively, the past two seasons. At just 24, it would be foolish to write him off, but clearly the Bengals can't be entirely pleased with him since they went out and drafted a controversial guy like Mixon. Hill has a higher ceiling than most think, but his floor is also quite low.



32. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers. Stewart is now 30, but he should still see plenty of carries when healthy. The "when healthy" part is the worry considering Stewart has missed at least three games in each of the past five seasons. Fantasy owners can't bank on even 900 yards from Stewart anymore, especially with Christian McCaffrey in town, but he could still rack up touchdowns and have legit value in any given week.



33. Ameer Abdullah, Lions. This is the last year you'll see Abdullah on sleeper lists because he's either going to have a good season and be highly ranked next year, or he's going to flop again be written off for good. Admittedly, Abdullah has three big strikes against him: He's an injury worry (14 missed games last year because of a foot problem), he fumbles a lot (five in 2015), and the Lions aren't a good running offense (81.9 yards per game in '16, 30th). Why bother then, right? Well, the first two problems can be corrected, so to speak, and the latter isn't necessarily a huge deal given how much Detroit throws to its backs. Abdullah isn't going to magically supplant Theo Riddick as Detroit's primary receiving threat out of the backfield, but Riddick is no picture of health either. Detroit will move the ball, and Abdullah could be a big part of it like he was in Week 1 last year (120 total yards, TD).



34. Danny Woodhead, Ravens. After missing all but two games last because of a torn ACL, Woodhead is ready to go with the Ravens this year. He's expected to be used heavily as a receiver, which is obviously gold for PPR leaguers, especially when you remember that Baltimore passed more than any other team last year. Just how much can be expected of the 32-year-old Woodhead is up for debate, but given Baltimore's relatively unsettled RB situation, he could have a big role.



35. Thomas Rawls, Seahawks. Rawls is running with the Seahawks first team early in the preseason, which is obviously a good sign for the oft-injured, inconsistent back. Rawls has flashed big upside in the past, but his upside is limited by the presence of Eddie Lacy. He also doesn't figure to help much in the passing game, as C.J. Prosise has carved out a role there.



36. Terrance West, Ravens. West was a classic "Play in good matchups, sit in bad matchups" guy last year. That will probably be the case again this season, especially with Danny Woodhead in town to steal touches. West still has appeal as a TD vulture and potentially a 15-carry-a-game back, but the Ravens' run blocking was mediocre last year (4.0 ypc, same as West's) and they lost top right tackle Ricky Wagner.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet





37. Darren McFadden, Cowboys. McFadden becomes an immediate early-season sleeper with Ezekiel Elliott slated to miss the first six games. Just two years ago, McFadden had 1,089 rushing yards, so if healthy, it's fair to assume he can produce.



38. Derrick Henry, Titans. It's tough to imagine overtaking a healthy DeMarco Murray, at least for a few weeks, so even if he gets 10-12 carries per game, he'd have to really be efficient to be an every-week fantasy play. But given Henry's talent level and Murray's injury history, Henry could get his chance soon enough, and he'll definitely be someone you want to own if/when he gets more touches. He likely will never be much of a factor in the passing game, but he could become Tennessee's de facto goal-line back even when Murray is healthy.



39. Theo Riddick, Lions. Riddick is a consistent PPR producer who actually got some time as a quasi "feature back" last year. He didn't fare that well (3.9 ypc) and perhaps the extra wear and tear led to the ankle and wrist injuries that caused him to miss time last year. Riddick had surgery on both wrists this offseason, so he should be fine to resume his role as one of the top receiving backs in the league, but as long as Ameer Abdullah stays healthy, Riddick probably won't see more than five carries a game (if that). Because the Lions look for him so often around the goal line, he can still have standard-league value, but he's probably better suited for PPR leagues.



40. Eddie Lacy, Seahawks.



41. Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers. Rodgers is in line to start Tampa's first three games while Doug Martin is suspended. He showed last season he could handle a lead-back role, including a three-game stretch from Weeks 5-8 where he carried the ball 75 times for 324 yards. However, the 5-6, 205-pound dynamo got hurt after that stretch, so durability is a concern, even early on. After Martin returns, it's unclear how much, if any, value Rodgers will have outside of being a handcuff.



42. Latavius Murray, Vikings. The excitement surrounding Murray's signing in Minnesota didn't last long. Not only is he still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery, but he's now trying to hold off rookie Dalvin Cook. Murray hasn't been a particularly efficient runner the past two years, averaging 4.0 ypc in both campaigns, and that doesn't figure to get much better for the Vikings, who averaged a league-low 3.2 ypc last season. Murray's role as a goal-line hammer could still give him value, but he'll need to have a strong preseason to rise up our rankings.



43. Charles Sims. Buccaneers. Sims had sleeper appeal heading into last season, but injuries limited him while Jacquizz Rodgers wound up being the main beneficiary of Doug Martin's disastrous campaign. With Martin already suspended for the first three games of this year, someone in Tampa has a chance to take the starting gig and run with it. Sims is more equipped to do that given his size (6-0, 211 pounds) and receiving ability, but Rodgers appears to be the front-runner right now. Just two years ago, Sims averaged 4.9 yards per carry while posting 1,100 total yards, and even if Rodgers begins the year as the starter, Sims might have more long-term value.



44. Samaje Perine, Redskins. Every year it's someone different for the Redskins. Matt Jones and Rob Kelley received plenty of buzz the past two offseasons, but now Perine is the next big thing. The record-breaking back from Oklahoma certainly has the pedigree, but Kelley was solid last year and won't give up the starting job easily. Still, Perine is almost certainly more explosive, and it's not a stretch to imagine him starting early in the season. Given Washington's relatively healthy 4.5 yards per carry as a team last year, Perine could shine.



45. Adrian Peterson, Saints. Peterson was limited to two games last year because of a serious knee injury and later a groin issue, and when he played, he couldn't get anything done (1.9 ypc). Now with the Saints, no one should expect Peterson to operate as a feature back or put up big fantasy numbers, but even at 32, it's tough to write him off. Chances are, he won't do much this season, but there's always the possibility he has one more great year in him and/or gets used as New Orleans' goal-line back. There's been a lot of offseason talk about Peterson being used more as a receiver, but given the fact Mark Ingram is clearly better in that role, it's unlikely that comes to fruition.

46. Darren Sproles, Eagles.

47. James White, Patriots.



48. C.J. Prosise, Seahawks. Truthfully, Thomas Rawls could have a big breakout this year or Eddie Lacy could have a big bounce-back season. With so many options in Seattle's backfield, it's tough to say whether Prosise will actually see enough touches to make a difference, but the talented back had his moments as a runner (21 carries, 142 yards in Weeks 10 and 11) and receiver (80-plus yards in two different games) before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year. Prosise might be a stretch as a good sleeper in standard formats, but he's a big PPR threat who clearly has the upside for more.

49. Duke Johnson Jr., Browns.



50. Matt Forte, Jets.





51. Dion Lewis, Patriots.





52. Shane Vereen, Giants.





53. Jamaal Charles, Broncos.



54. Jamaal Williams, Packers.

55. Matt Breida, 49ers.

56. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars.



57. Alfred Morris, Cowboys.



58. Alvin Kamara, Saints.



59. Chris Thompson, Redskins



60. Jalen Richard, Raiders.

61. DeAndre Washington, Raiders.



62. Robert Turbin, Colts.





63. Alfred Blue, Texans.



64. Charcandrick West, Chiefs.

65. Chris Ivory, Jaguars.

66. Jeremy Langford, Bears.

67. Devontae Booker, Broncos.

68. D'Onta Foreman, Texans.

69. Malcolm Brown, Rams.

70. Andre Williams, Chargers.

71. Damien Williams, Dolphins.

72. Jonathan Williams, Bills.

73. James Conner, Steelers.

74. Chris Johnson, Cardinals.