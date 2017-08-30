2017 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kicker

The fantasy football rankings we’ve all been waiting for is upon us -- kickers. You know, those guys that nobody cares about until they single-handedly (or leggedly?) score 15 points and swing an entire week. But sometimes, they’re just as important as the other players on your team, so it’s important to do some research, pick a sleeper or two, and be prepared just in case.

The draft strategy for kickers follows the same story each year: Wait until the last couple rounds, make sure he is on a high-scoring offense and is somewhat reliable. When in doubt, go with a guy in a dome, and once the season starts, just stream based on weather and matchups.

Like defense/special teams, don’t fall for following the leader after someone drafts a kicker in the 10th round. When those last two rounds arrive, then click on the kicker bar. And when that time arrives, you can refer to this list to make sure you’re prepared. We’ve done way more research than any person should spend ranking kickers to make life easier for you.


Our kicker rankings could change throughout the preseason as guys are cut and camp battles get decided, so check back for updates.

1. Justin Tucker, Ravens
2. Matt Bryant, Falcons
3. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
4. Adam Vinatieri, Colts
5. Dan Bailey, Cowboys
6. Mason Crosby, Packers
7. Sebastian Janikowski, Raiders
8. Matt Prater, Lions
9. Wil Lutz, Saints
10. Graham Gano, Panthers
11. Dustin Hopkins, Redskins
12. Caleb Sturgis, Eagles
13. Cairo Santos, Cheifs
14. Steven Hauschka, Bills
15. Nick Novak, Texans
16. Brandon McManus, Broncos
17. Chris Boswell, Steelers
18. Josh Lambo, Chargers
19. Phil Dawson, Cardinals
20. Blair Walsh, Seahawks
21. Jason Myers, Jaguars
22. Aldrick Rosas, Giants
23. Ryan Succop, Titans
24. Kai Forbath, Vikings
25. Greg Zuerlein, Rams
26. Randy Bullock, Bengals
27. Connor Barth, Bears
28. Nick Folk, Buccaneers
29. Robbie Gould, 49ers
30. Andrew Franks, Dolphins
31. Chandler Catanzaro, Jets
32. Cody Parkey, Browns