Watch out for these potential busts when searching for fantasy football sleepers

Each year, fantasy football owners highlight enough sleepers on their cheat sheets to create an All-Sleeper team (and a Second-Team All-Sleeper Team) heading into their drafts. On the other side, the busts can be a tad bit more difficult to spot in the rankings when figuring out your draft strategy.

Busts can happen in a multitude of ways.It can be because a player struggles on the field, suffers an injury, has poor teammates (particularly a poor quarterback), or even simply because of astronomical expectations that make a decent season look disappointing compared to the round in which the player was drafted.

If I had to draft a team that would give me the pieces for last place, this might be my team. These players obviously have a lot of talent and have turned in top-10 fantasy seasons before, but there's just something about them that has me worried this year. So, without further ado, here is the All-Boom-or-Bust Fantasy Team for 2017.





2017 Fantasy Football Quarterback Bust





Matt Ryan, Falcons

I could take an easy route and just blame a Super Bowl slump for my reasoning, but I don’t think that will have any effect at all. Instead, I'll say Ryan’s No. 2 fantasy QB finish in 2016 is nothing more than a one-hit wonder.

In the six years he’s had Julio Jones, Ryan has only posted one other top-five finish among fantasy QBs, and that was in '12. In the years between, he hovered from eighth to as low 20th in '15. Although he keeps all his weapons (Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel, Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman), he won’t have the leader in the booth, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan transformed Ryan from an up-and-down QB into a consistent one, but he’s left the NFC champions for a head coach position with the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s expected that Ryan regresses from posting his career-bests in touchdowns, passing yards and completion percentage, but it won’t be just a little bit. He should go back to his career average finish around the top-10, maybe even worse.

2017 Fantasy Football Running Back Busts





Lamar Miller, Texans

After back-to-back top-eight fantasy finishes with the Dolphins, Miller’s 2016 campaign with the Texans didn't go anywhere near the top 10, finishing as the No. 21 fantasy RB.

He managed to post over 1,000 yards for the second time in his career, but it took him 50 more carries than it did the last time. He didn’t collect nearly as many catches, receiving yards or touchdowns than the previous two years, and his outlook doesn’t look much better this year. He most likely suffered because of Houston's quarterback play, but it’s hard to argue how much better he is off with Tom Savage or even rookie Deshaun Watson at the helm this year.

His backup, third-round pick D’Onta Foreman from Texas, has been dominant in the preseason, and it looks like he may get some third-down passing chances and cut into some of Miller’s reps. Miller is around the top-10 in many rankings among RBs, but don’t be surprised if he ends up in the same place he did last year with a nearly identical team.

Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

At 31 and coming back after a year off, it’s a tad bit surprising to see Lynch being treated as a RB1 and high-end third round pick by some.

Lynch is more than capable of putting up good numbers, especially in a great offense like Oakland's. However, he has four games against the strong defenses of the Chiefs and Broncos, and FantasyPros projects him to have one of the hardest schedules for a running back this year. Lynch doesn’t add much of anything in the passing game, and backups Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington should see more touches to make sure the 31-year-old vet stays fresh.

Best-case scenario is he ends up being the LeGarrette Blount of last year, where he’ll take the one-yard handoffs and score a boatload of touchdowns on a strong offensive team. Most likely scenario, he has a similar season to 2015, filled with injuries and a second-lowest yards-per-cary (3.8) of his career.

2017 Fantasy Football Busts: Wide Receiver





Allen Robinson, Jaguars

The argument against Robinson has little to do with him as a receiver; instead, it has much more to do with the person throwing him the ball. The QB situation is dicey, and that makes Robinson a dicey pick, as well.

