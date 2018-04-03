How 2017 drafted FCS players fared Chicago Bears free safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) attempts to reach Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

(STATS) - The number of FCS players selected in the 2017 NFL draft was down slightly from a typical year, but the way some of them performed was particularly impressive.

Led by Cooper Kupp, Tarik Cohen and Jamal Agnew, the rookie class was strongest at the skill positions.

Below is a review of how the 15 FCS draft selections paid off in year one.

This year's draft will be held April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kansas City Chiefs (2nd round, 59th overall selection) - Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova: Made first start in final game at Denver, collecting seven tackles; finished with 14 tackles and two sacks in 16 games

Los Angeles Rams (3rd, 69) - Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington: In 15 games, had rookie highs with 62 receptions and 42 first-down catches and was second with 869 receiving yards and four touchdowns

New England Patriots (3rd, 83) - Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State: Missed rookie season after suffering an ACL tear in training camp

Arizona Cardinals (3rd, 98) - Chad Williams, WR, Grambling State: Had more rushing yards (33) on two carries than receiving yards (31) on three receptions in six games, including one start

Denver Broncos (3rd, 101) - Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar: Played in 11 games, collecting three tackles; averaged 30.5 yards on six kickoff returns, adding a 6-yard punt return

Chicago Bears (4th, 119) - Tarik Cohen, RB, North Carolina A&T: Multipurpose threat played in all 16 games with four starts, totaling 87 carries for 370 yards and two touchdowns, 53 receptions for 353 yards and one touchdown and a combined 855 kickoff and punt return yards and one touchdown; also passed for a TD

Los Angeles Rams (4th, 125) - Samson Ebukam, OLB, Eastern Washington: Made two starts in 16 games and had 31 tackles and two sacks overall

Houston Texans (4th, 130) - Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell: Eventually became the starting left tackle, playing in 11 games with four starts

Detroit Lions (5th, 165) - Jamal Agnew, CB, San Diego: Played in 13 games, making half of his 10 tackles in final game against Green Bay; Was All-Pro punt returner after leading NFL with 15.4-yard average, 447 yards and two touchdowns; also averaged 17.8 yards on 11 kickoff returns and caught two passes for 18 yards

New York Giants (5th, 167) - Avery Moss, DE, Youngstown State: Started twice in 11 games, totaling 14 tackles; two passes defended and one forced fumble

Atlanta Falcons (5th, 174) - Eric Saubert, TE, Drake: Didn't catch a pass in 14 games, serving as third-string tight end

Denver Broncos (6th, 203) - De'Angelo Henderson, RB, Coastal Carolina: Played in five games, rushing seven times for 13 yards and catching two passes for 36 yards

Tennessee Titans (6th, 217) - Corey Levin, OG, Chattanooga: Inactive for all 16 games

Oakland Raiders (7th, 231) - Jylan Ware, OT, Alabama State: Appeared only in season finale at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans (7th, 236) - Brad Seaton, OT, Villanova: Did not appear in a game with the Titans before being released on Nov. 9; later signed reserve/future contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers