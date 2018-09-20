2018 Tour Championship leader board

One of the biggest knocks on the Tour Championship is that because of its small field and often anticlimactic ending, that it's a bit of a bore. On Thursday, Tiger Woods injected some much needed life into the proceedings at East Lake, carding a five-under 65 to grab a share of the lead with Rickie Fowler.

Woods' 65 is his second straight going back to Sunday at the BMW, and his fifth round of 66 or better in his last eight rounds. It included a 30-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole, which naturally produced by far the biggest roar of the day in Atlanta.

Fowler, who took the first two legs of the playoffs off to get back to full health, made just one bogey during his opening 65. His play Thursday and at the BMW (T-8) would suggest he's feeling better at an opportune time, with a chance to salvage his season with a win and with the Ryder Cup looming next week.

Among those chasing include new world No. 1 Justin Rose at four under and defending FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas at three under. Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are also at three under.

