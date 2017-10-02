2017-18 NHL Preview: Metropolitan Division

How are the divisions going to shake out this season? Here’s a look at some pressing questions — and some not so much — facing the Atlantic (Oct. 3), Metropolitan, Central and Pacific.

Which team can shake up the division?

The Columbus Blue Jackets tossed a wrench into the Metropolitan Division last season, grabbing the top-three seed that had belonged to the New York Rangers since the NHL’s switch to a new postseason format. It was a rise that has made things a little more difficult on teams chasing the class of the division, but also one that might be repeatable.

The Carolina Hurricanes are too talented to remain idle for another season — especially after a summer spent continuing on the process of filling the gaps. Included in their harvest was Justin Williams, the three-time Stanley Cup winner and a player that established himself as reliable playoff performer back in 2006 when the Hurricanes won their first and only Stanley Cup.

Carolina’s chances, however, hinge on an unproven entity. Former Chicago Blackhawks backup Scott Darling – who is a handful of seasons removed from toiling in the depths of professional hockey – has to fix the club’s enormous hang-up in goal. His acquisition was a major gamble for a club that has otherwise eliminated the element of chance in their reconstruction.

The division’s X-factor?

Darling certainly fits the criteria here as well, but he’s not the only goaltender that will play a major role in how the Metropolitan Division shakes out.

Sergei Bobrovsky and Henrik Lundqvist are coming off two vastly different seasons. Bobrovsky was the driving force behind the Jackets’ turnaround and won his Vezina Trophy while Lundqvist, who had consistently put up brilliant numbers for the better part of a decade, saw his numbers taper off below replacement level. And still, six points separated the two teams at the end of the season.

Correction in terms of performance for these goaltenders could have serious implications on the division.

Team most likely to finish behind the Golden Knights?

The New Jersey Devils aren’t only the Metropolitan Division’s only candidate, but perhaps the strongest league-wide. Their defence is just abysmal.

The team with bust potential?

Given John Tortorella’s coaching history, things could slide off the rails at a moment’s notice in Columbus.

Which team falls the furthest?

Which team could fall the furthest is probably the more accurate description here — and that’s without question the Washington Capitals.

The back-to-back Presidents’ Trophy champions will not only have to manage the reality of having their excellence wasted once again, but the talent exodus normally associated with several seasons of dominance. Washington lost about of their capable defenders from one season ago to free agency or the expansion draft, and was forced to move Marcus Johansson and move on from Justin Williams.

It could be few years yet before the Capitals really slide, in terms of potential fallers in the Metropolitan Division there is no other choice.

Which team is irrelevant?

What sort of talent will Nico Hischier bring to the league in his first year? Report back, will ya Devils fans?

Which team is must-see TV?

Not sure how long this will last (a certain contract status may ultimately determine that), but how could you not be excited about the potential partnership between John Tavares and Jordan Eberle?

